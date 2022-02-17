Gang member gets life for roles in slayings of 2 teens

BOSTON (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 gang has been sentenced to life in prison for racketeering, including his role in the stabbing deaths of two teenagers in the Boston area, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Henri Salvador Gutierrez, 23, a native of El Salvador who entered the U.S. unlawfully in 2014, played a role in the July 2018 stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy in a Lynn park, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.

The killing occurred about a month after an immigration judge had released him even though immigration authorities sought to have him deported because of his suspected gang affiliation, prosecutors said.

Gutierrez misled the court, testifying that he was not a gang member, wanted to live a peaceful life in the U.S., and had not committed prior violence, even though in December 2016 he fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy he suspected of being a member of rival gang after luring the victim to a soccer stadium in East Boston, prosecutors said.

Evidence in the 2018 case included a recording of Gutierrez describing the murder in graphic detail and boasting about it, prosecutors said.

Gutierrez was among six gang members arrested in November 2018. He pleaded guilty last June.