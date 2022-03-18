Gang jailed after robbing man of Rolex watch and two diamond rings worth £43,000 in Mayfair

Lily Waddell
·2 min read
Image from the scene of the robbery (Met police)
Image from the scene of the robbery (Met police)

Four members of a criminal gang were put behind bars after they robbed a man of his watch and two diamond rings worth £43,000.

They were jailed for the robbery for nearly 39 years in total following a special investigation by detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad.

Alan Kelly, 27, of Moray Road, Islington was handed a prison sentence of 10 years and nine months.

Alan Kelly, 27, of Moray Road, Islington was handed a prison sentence of 10 years and nine months (Met police)
Alan Kelly, 27, of Moray Road, Islington was handed a prison sentence of 10 years and nine months (Met police)

David Kelly, 37, of HMP Highdown, Surrey was sentenced to nine years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Corrie Moroney, 29, of Highbury New Park, Islington, and Lewis Sokhi, 28, of Englefield Road, Islington were put behind bars for nine years.

The gang riding e-bicycles ambushed the victim, a man in his 20s, when he was leaving a hotel in Stratton Street, Mayfair at 7.30pm on November 21 in 2020.

One of the gang members, Alan Kelly, pulled out a large ‘Rambo knife’ and the group got the victim to the ground.

In the attack, a £25,000 Rolex watch and two diamond rings worth £9,000 each were stolen from his person.

Lewis Sokhi, 28, of Englefield Road, Islington was put behind bars for nine years (Met police)
Lewis Sokhi, 28, of Englefield Road, Islington was put behind bars for nine years (Met police)

Security hotel staff tried to intervene but the gang fled the scene and they could not be traced during a search by response officers.

The victim was left shaken but did not suffer any serious physical injuries.

CCTV and mobile phone enquiries led Fly Squad detectives to the gang during their special investigation.

David Kelly, 37, of HMP Highdown, Surrey was sentenced to nine years and eight months&#x002019; imprisonment (Met police)
David Kelly, 37, of HMP Highdown, Surrey was sentenced to nine years and eight months’ imprisonment (Met police)

It placed the men at Kelly’s home in Moray Road at around 5pm on the evening of the attack and they were seen in the vicinity of Brompton Road, near Harrods at 6.50pm before moving onto Mayfair where they robbed the victim.

The gang pleaded guilty to robbery and they were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Philip Brook Smith QC also issued Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) banning them using e-bicycles when they are released - the same e-bikes they used during the robbery.

Corrie Moroney, 29, of Highbury New Park, Islington, got nine years behind bars (Met police)
Corrie Moroney, 29, of Highbury New Park, Islington, got nine years behind bars (Met police)

Lead investigating officer Detective Constable David Reed said: “This was a truly horrible experience for the victim who was just going about his evening when he was attacked. He no doubt feared for his life. I’d like to thank him for supporting us through the investigation and judicial process.”

He added: “Targeting violent crime is the absolute top priority for everyone in the Met, so I am very pleased to see these sentences and SCPOs handed down today. We’re determined to do everything we can to keep the public safe by disrupting and deterring high harm offenders.

“The results today are a clear warning to anyone else concerned in such offences that whatever tactics you use, the MPS will investigate you, we will find you, and we’ll do everything in our power to make sure you go to prison.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Can Pascal Siakam make an All-NBA team?

    Down a few bodies at different times during the road trip, Pascal Siakam was the engine for the Toronto Raptors offence at numerous times and single-handedly tilted games in Toronto's favour. His recent stretch has put him back in the conversation for an All-NBA team. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.