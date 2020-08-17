Ganesh Chaturthi Auspicious Rituals and Mantras: Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes

Soon after Krishna Janmashtami, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi have begun in the country. This year, 2020 will see Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month which according to the gregorian calendar will be celebrated on 22 August. It is also called or Vinayaka Chaturthi and is celebrated elaborately in the state of Maharashtra. However, while this year we will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home due to coronavirus pandemic, there are many beliefs, auspicious rituals and mantras related to Ganesh Chaturthi that is said to bring in good luck, positive vibes and harmony. Just like many believe that one must not see the moon on that Ganesh Chaturthi, let's look at more rituals one must abide by on this day. When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2020? Know The Beginning Date of The 10-Day Festival of Ganeshotsav In Maharashtra This Year.

Wake early in the morning of Ganesh Chaturthi, and place a statue of Lord Shriganesh after bathing. After this, offer gulal, sandalwood, vermilion, and other puja items etc. Offer a holy thread and akshat. Offer 21 knots of Durva (holy grass) while saying Ganesh Mantra. Offer 21 laddus. Perform aarti of Lord Shree Ganesh using Karpur (camphor). After the puja, distribute the prasad to other devotees, especially the needy. Give Dakshina and other donations. Have a fast Feed the poor. In the evening, worship Lord Ganesha. Continue this for all the days lord Ganesha stays at your place. Reading Ganesh Chaturthi Katha and Ganesh Chalisa on Ganesh Chaturthi is considered extremely auspicious. Following mantras with 12 names of Ganesha should be recited:

Om Ganadhipatayee Nam: ऊँ गणाधिपतयै नम:

Om Umaputraya Nam: ऊँ उमापुत्राय नम:

Om Vighnasnayaya Nam: ऊँ विघ्ननाशनाय नम:

Om Vinayakaaya Nam: ऊँ विनायकाय नम:

Om Ishputra Nam: Om ऊँ ईशपुत्राय नम:

Om samsiddradaaya nam: ऊँ सर्वसिद्धप्रदाय नम

Om Ekadantaya nam: ऊँ एकदन्ताय नम:

Umbhavaktraya nam: ऊँ इभवक्त्राय नम:

Om mukshakavaaya nayam: ऊँ मूषकवाहनाय नम:

Om kumaragurve nam: ऊँ कुमारगुरवे नम:

The festival ends with Ganesha's idol immersed with the sound of drums and trumpets with grand fanfare. However, this year, Ganesh Mandals of Mumbai and Pune have decided to celebrate this festival with utmost simplicity. Kasba Ganpati, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibag and Kesariwada of Pune are the five Ganpatis of Mana. The health of the citizens will be of prime importance. Hence, it will bee seen that crowd is not gathered. Mumbai's famous GSB board has decided not to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2020.