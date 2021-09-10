Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan extend wishes

As Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country today, 10 September, several celebrities marked the occasion by extending their greetings and best wishes on social media.

Popular celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and others wished their fans on the festival. Many film personalities hoped that Lord Ganesh would bring peace and happiness to everyone while advising their followers to stay safe while celebrating the festival.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to extend his wishes for the festive occasion.

His son and actor Abhishek also joined in, hoping that Lord Ganesh would remove everyone's sorrows and fulfil all their wishes.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture to the time he visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, calling Lord Ganesh "the harbinger of all things good"peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health".

Thalaivii actor Kangana Ranaut also welcomed Lord Ganesh into her home, sharing a picture of the idol installed at her house.

Director-producer Karan Johar hoped that Lord Ganesh would shower love and prosperity on everyone. He also asked people to celebrate the festival by staying safe and at home.

For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!¤ï¸🙏 pic.twitter.com/kf0rbn6gjP " Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 10, 2021

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge star Kajol also shared a message, saying she was "welcoming the 'Vighnaharta' with immense joy".

Story continues

Actor Anupam Kher shared a message saying "May Lord Ganesh be your protector, enriching your life with blessings" while removing every obstacle from the path.

Actor Suneil Shetty also shared a message, hoping that Ganpati Bappa blessed everyone "with a life filled with happiness, health and love".

¤µ¤¥¤°¤¤¥¤¤¡ ¤®¤¹¤¾¤¤¾¤¯ ¤¸¥¤°¥¤¯¤¥¤¤¿ ¤¸¤®¤ª¥¤°¤­! May Bappa bless you all with a life filled with happiness, health and love! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! " Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 10, 2021

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also extended his greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion. Aaja Nachle star Madhuri Dixit also wished her fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, and Taapsee Pannu were among the others who marked the occasion.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be marked in a muted manner due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several famous pandals in Maharashtra have provided the facility of online darshan to devotees to encourage adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Also See: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Wishes, quotes and messages to share this season

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: All you need to know about date, shubhmuhurat and puja visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM extend wishes to mark festival

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.