Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date: When is Vinayak Chaturthi in India

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. The day is observed as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. It is also know as Vinayak Chaturthi

It is an 11-long festival where people get the idols of Lord Ganesha and place it in their homes or public places on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi (the first day). They worship the god daily with all the rituals, and then the idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. It usually falls in the month of August-September of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September 2021.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Calendar

Day 1 Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat: 10 September

Day 2 Rishi Panchami: 11 September

Day 3 Morchat Champa Surya Shashthi: 12 September

Day 4 Santaan Saptami: 13 September

Day 5 Radhastami: 14 September

Day 6 Mool Dinraat, Shree Hari Jayanti: 15 September

Day 7 Sugandh Dhoop Dashmi, Ramdev Jayanti: 16 September

Day 8 Padma Ekadashi Dol Gyaras: 17 September

Day 9 Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti, Shree Vamana Jayanti: 18 September

Day 10 Pradosh Vrat: 19 September

Day 11 Anant Chaturdashi: 20 September

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all around India. However, it is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and pomp in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

