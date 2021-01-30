Gandhi Statue Vandalised in US, MEA Condemns ‘Despicable Act’
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Davis, California was vandalised by unknown persons, press agency PTI has reported, with the 6-ft-tall bronze statue discovered by park employees on 27 January broken up and sawed off from its base.
The Indian government, which had donated the statue to the city of Davis four years ago, has strongly condemned the attack on the statue. The Ministry of External Affairs has released a statement in which it states:
"“The government of India strongly condemns this malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice... The Mayor of Davis deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation. The US Department of State has conveyed that this act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible.”"
The Indian embassy in Washington has taken up the matter with the US Department of State, and the consulate general in San Francisco is following up with local authorities.
According to PTI, there had been protests at the time of the installation of the statue from “anti-Gandhi and anti-India organisations”. A group called the Organisation for Minorities in India (OFMI) reportedly spearheaded the protests and had launched a campaign for removing the statue after the city had voted to install it.
Indian-American groups such as the Friends of India Society International (FISI) and the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) have condemned the act of vandalism, PTI reports. Guaran Desai from the FISI claimed that OFMI and “other Khalistani separatists” had run hate campaigns against Indian icons.
The HAF has called upon the Department of Homeland security and the FBI to investigate the incident as a hate crime, “as it was likely done with the intention of intimidating the Indian American community.”
PTI also reports that photos of the damaged statue were shared on a pro Khalistan separatist group from California on Twitter, and that in December 2020, “Khalistani supporters” had damaged a statue of the Father of the Nation in Washington DC in front of the Indian embassy there.
(With inputs from PTI.)
