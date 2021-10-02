Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Mahatma Gandhi like you haven't seen before

Mahatma Gandhi, accompanied by young followers, walks on a beach near Bombay, on 12 January 12 1938 during his convalescence. AFP

Mahatma Gandhi, accompanied by young followers, walks on a beach near Bombay, on 12 January 12 1938 during his convalescence. AFP

A seven-year-old Mahatma Gandhi in Porbandar. Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar city. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

A seven-year-old Mahatma Gandhi in Porbandar. Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar city. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

Though Mahatma Gandhi always travelled in third class, his arrival at any station was a source of rejoicing and huge crowds always collected to welcome him. Image Courtesy: Photodivision

Though Mahatma Gandhi always travelled in third class, his arrival at any station was a source of rejoicing and huge crowds always collected to welcome him. Image Courtesy: Photodivision

Mahatma Gandhi spinning the charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram in 1925. Gandhi initiated the Swadeshi movement by taking up the charkha and encouraging Indians to spin their own cloth. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

Mahatma Gandhi spinning the charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram in 1925. Gandhi initiated the Swadeshi movement by taking up the charkha and encouraging Indians to spin their own cloth. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

Mahatma Gandhi shares a lighter moment with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, president of the Indian National Congress, on March 2, 1938 in Haripura, during a political meeting. AFP

Mahatma Gandhi shares a lighter moment with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, president of the Indian National Congress, on March 2, 1938 in Haripura, during a political meeting. AFP

Mahatma Gandhi poses with Pashtun political and spiritual leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan on 17 May 1938 in Peshawar, during a political meeting. The two men were known for their non-violent opposition to British Rule. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi. AFP

Mahatma Gandhi poses with Pashtun political and spiritual leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan on 17 May 1938 in Peshawar, during a political meeting. The two men were known for their non-violent opposition to British Rule. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi. AFP

Gandhiji breaking the salt law by picking up a lump of natural salt at Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari. Gandhi and his followers undertook the 24-day Dandi march from 12 March 1930 to 6 April 1930 and broke the regressive salt laws imposed by the British. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

Gandhiji breaking the salt law by picking up a lump of natural salt at Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari. Gandhi and his followers undertook the 24-day Dandi march from 12 March 1930 to 6 April 1930 and broke the regressive salt laws imposed by the British. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

Gandhiji plants a tree outside Kingsley Hall, the day before his departure from London in 1931. The Father of the Nation had visited London to attend the Second Round Table Conference on the Indian constitution, where he was the sole representative of the Indian National Congress. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

Gandhiji plants a tree outside Kingsley Hall, the day before his departure from London in 1931. The Father of the Nation had visited London to attend the Second Round Table Conference on the Indian constitution, where he was the sole representative of the Indian National Congress. Image Courtesy: https://gandhi.gov.in/

Also See: Off-centre | What India would be like without the influence of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 lesser-known and interesting facts about Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Date, history and significance of birth anniversary of Father of the Nation

Read more on Photos by Firstpost.