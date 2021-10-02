Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 20 Inspirational Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

On Saturday, 2 October 2021, the world will celebrate 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhi Ji. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 at Porbandar, Gujarat. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Gandhi Jayanti to pay tribute to him and his ideas.

Gandhi Ji chose non-violent means to fight against the British Empire during Indian freedom struggle. His lifestyle and ideas are a source of inspiration for people around the world.

On this auspicious occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, here are some inspirational quotes by Gandhi Ji.

20 Inspirational Quotes by Gandhi Ji "“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”" - Mahatma Gandhi "“Where there is love there is life.”" - Mahatma Gandhi "“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”" - Mahatma Gandhi "“Nobody can hurt me without my permission.”" - Mahatma Gandhi "“God has no religion.”" - Mahatma Gandhi

""You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""The future depends on what you do today."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or in the holy name of liberty or democracy?"" - Mahatma Gandhi ""To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""Truth never damages a cause that is just."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""You don't know who is important to you until you actually lose them."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results."" - Mahatma Gandhi