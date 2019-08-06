Gander Outdoors Truck Series clinching scenarios entering Michigan

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series has its final race of the 2019 regular season Saturday at Michigan International Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1, FOX Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). With six winning drivers already assured spots in the eight-team playoffs, time is running out for others to join the postseason fun.

Here are the clinching scenarios for this week’s Corrigan Oil 200:

Grant Enfinger: He will a clinch a spot in the race by starting the race.

Matt Crafton: If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Enfinger), Crafton would clinch regardless of finish. If there is a new winner who is not Enfinger, Crafton could only clinch on points if Enfinger does not start and Crafton scores 53 points.

The following drivers can only clinch with a win: Ben Rhodes, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Dippel and Gus Dean.

Regular Season Championship:

Enfinger will clinch the Regular Season Championship by scoring nine points at Michigan. By starting the race, Enfinger is guaranteed to earn five points. So at worst, Enfinger can clinch the Regular Season Championship by scoring four stage points or finishing at least 28th with no stage points. (Note: If Crafton scores less than 10 points in the first stage, Enfinger’s scenarios get easier — i.e., if Crafton scores nine points in Stage 1, Enfinger would then need only eight points to clinch, and so on.)