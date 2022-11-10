Gananoque, TLTI hold Remembrance Day ceremonies

This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Gananoque will resemble ones held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town has agreed to shut down King Street from Stone Street to Park Street during the ceremony.

There will be an honour guard performance at the cenotaph, a marching contingent from the Joint Signals Regiment in Kingston, and the band from Queen’s University will also perform.

After the Remembrance Day ceremony, a reception will be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 92 at 55 King Street East. All are welcome to attend.

A Remembrance Day ceremony will also be held in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands at the Lansdowne Community Veterans Memorial, located in front of the Thousand Islands Elementary School.

There are also Remembrance Day ceremonies scheduled at the Seeley’s Bay Legion cenotaph, the Lyndhurst Legion, Mallorytown Legion Branch 484 and Rockport, at 20 Front Street, where Rev. Dan Massey will lead a brief service beginning at 1 p.m. at the memorial located near the boat ramp.

"We’re going back to 2019," said John Beddows, the Remembrance Day co-ordinator for Gananoque’s service. “We did a ceremony every year, and we’re doing this one if it rains, shines, snows, COVID or no COVID. There will be a Remembrance Day ceremony and we will remember our fallen comrades, because that’s what we do, that’s who we are.

"We’re looking at a larger number of participants because we’re no longer restricted in gathering sizes."

There will be a short parade down King Street, from Stone Street to the cenotaph.

"So, we’ll actually do a bit of a marching parade this year," said Beddows. "We’re grateful to the Town for the support and we’re grateful to the town of Gananoque for the support we’ve had in the past. We look forward to commemorating Remembrance Day with Gananoque again this year."

The alternate route during the time of the parade in Gananoque will be from Stone Street to Brock Street or from King Street to Park Street.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times