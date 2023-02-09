Gananoque takes to the ice to remember Gord Brown

There are two topics Colin Brown always knew he could have a conversation about with his uncle Gord – politics or hockey.

It’s fitting, then, that as part of the month-long Winterpalooza festival in Gananoque, Colin, now a town councillor and the nephew of the late MP Gord Brown, will put a pair of skates on, grab a hockey stick and take part in the Friends of Gord Brown hockey game set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink.

Brown will be joined by his younger brothers Sean and Graeme, as well as local leaders, as they take on the U15 Gananoque Royals.

Gord’s son, Chance, however, won’t be in attendance, due to school responsibilities in North Carolina.

Participants include town councillors Brown, David Osmond and Patrick Kirkby, Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee, along with other members of the Gananoque Police Service, Fire Chief Gord Howard, Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Dickson, and firefighters Emily Kerr, Tim McFadden and Kevin Conway, just to name a few.

Brown's successor, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MP Michael Barrett, MPP Steve Clark, and Gananoque Mayor John Beddows will drop the puck after a few words from Colin Brown.

“It’s a good mix of people,” Brown said. “It’s all about getting out and enjoying the venue for what it is.”

“This is the first official event we’ve been able to have on the ice pad. I know my uncle would be ecstatic with it. It’s nice to see some positivity come with the rink. There was a struggle there for a while, with construction and whatnot, so it’s nice to see the positivity coming from it.”

Brown, 30, played minor hockey in Gananoque and Kingston, then capped off his competitive playing career by playing Junior B in Gananoque until he was 21.

Gord Brown was 57 when he died of a heart attack in his Parliament Hill office on May 2, 2018, just hours after playing one of his frequent pick-up hockey games.

“Driving past (the rink) the last few weeks, you see the kids on it, playing shinny hockey and doing the skating, and that’s what it’s all about,” Brown said. “When I was a kid, we had to search for rinks and shovel them off, worry about falling through the ice and getting your feet wet.

Story continues

"It’s a huge honour to be able to drive by that rink every day and see his name on it.”

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times