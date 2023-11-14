Gananoque remembers

GANANOQUE – A crisp and chilly Saturday morning didn’t stop the community of Gananoque from holding a well-attended Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in front of Town Hall.

During the ceremony, a marching contingent from the Canadian Forces Base Kingston participated; the cenotaph guard and vigil were provided by members of the Joint Signals Regiment in Kingston; the band from Queen’s University performed; the Gananoque Choir sung the national anthem and God Save the King; two volunteers from Gananoque Secondary School read the names of the fallen during the service; and Gananoque Poet Laureate Gretchen Huntley read an emotional poem to the crowd.

Nancee Payne, the mother of Corporal Randy Payne – the most recent name inscribed on the cenotaph in Gananoque in front of Town Hall – served as the Silver Cross Mother and laid a wreath on behalf of the Silver Cross Mothers of Canada.

This was the first Remembrance Day ceremony for John Beddows as mayor of Gananoque. He wore two hats on the day, also serving as the Remembrance Day co-ordinator for the local Royal Canadian Legion.

“Grateful for the participation of Canadian Forces Base Kingston, from the Joint Signals Regiment, the 21 EW Regiment,” said Beddows. “They did an utterly fabulous job with the honour guard and the marching party. The Queen’s Band, we don’t know how long they’ve been coming, but it’s been more than 50 years with no break.”

Local dignitaries such as Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark, the Town Crier, Brian Mabee, who also serves on the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council, and Deputy Mayor Vicki Leakey, to name a few, were present.

“There’s always good crowd in Gananoque,” said Beddows. “It’s always well-attended. That reflects on the people of Gananoque and the connection with the military. We have a lot of serving members of the military who live in Gananoque. There are a significant number in TLTI, as well.”

After the service, the community was invited to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 92 for food and beverages.

“If you’re like me, the first bar you were ever in was the Legion and you were probably around the age of six,” said Beddows, reflecting on what the Legion means to him.

“That becomes a community anchor point, a place where the community went to. It’s one of those places where it all comes together. The Legion is that safe space where people can go to and understand. Remembrance Day itself, for me, is a day of reflection.”

Remembrance Day ceremonies also took place across the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, including Lyndhurst, Seeley’s Bay, Rockport and Mallorytown. A ceremony was held in Lansdowne at the Veterans Memorial (TIES School) on Friday.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

