Gananoque reaches agreement with Morrison Hershfield Ltd. for Arthur Street rehabilitation project

Gananoque council has authorized an agreement with Morrison Hershfield Ltd. for the procurement of services for an engineering design in the waterfront community.

This will be a detailed engineer design for the rehabilitation of Arthur Street between Charles Street and the Parkland East of Williams Street, to an upset limit of $104,170 (excluding HST), and the optional cost submission for contract administration and inspection to an upset limit of $76,800 (excluding HST).

As part of the 2023 Capital Works program, Public Works staff sought to engage the services of a consulting engineer for a detailed Engineering Design for the phase II rehabilitation of Arthur Street. This will be the second component of a two-phased approach to rehabilitate Arthur Street, namely between Charles Street and the Parkland east of William Street with the physical works to occur in 2024, pending council approval.

The Public Works department released a Request for Proposal (RFP) on March 17, which subsequently closed on April 27.There were six bids received at the time of closing, however, staff identified during the review of the submissions that one was not permissible due to not meeting the requirements of the prescribed RFP.

Scoring the RFP was rated based on the following aspects of the submission: project understanding (10 per cent), qualifications and experience (25 per cent) price/costing proposal (35 per cent) and project work plan (30 per cent).

Morrison Hershfield Ltd. tallied the highest average score, with 82.

In the end, Morrison Hershfield Ltd., staff noted to council, compiled a proposal that meets the needs of the town.

“The company has been serving local and province-wide Municipalities for nearly 80 years, they have extensive involvement with underground infrastructure and roadway rehabilitation projects, and are utilizing local sub-contractors that the town currently has a positive relationship with in St. Lawrence Testing and Hopkins Chitty Surveyors,” staff’s report reads. “Further, town staff are satisfied with the involvement and understanding of the current detailed design for Phase I of Arthur Street reconstruction and believe there will be a smooth transition by maintaining the same company for the next phase of this work.”

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative, Brockville Recorder and Times