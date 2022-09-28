Gananoque pumpkin fest deemed a success

The Pump-Gan-Fest, also known as the Gananoque Pumpkinfest, hosted by the Gananoque Lions Club, was a smashing success over the weekend, organizers say.

People in attendance were able to take part in a number of activities throughout the day this past Saturday, like pumpkin carving, pumpkin bowling and colouring. There was also a barbecue on site, a pinata that, when opened, delivered goodies and treats, and a game of guessing the number of candies in a jar – won by youngster Max Martin, who made a guess of 88 candies. He was close, as there were 89.

The event took part at the recently renovated Town Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The weather was great, we had a number of families who attended," said Paul Robertson, one of the organizers. "It was fun watching the little ones carving the pumpkins and doing the colouring. We had them guessing the number of candies in a jar and that was a lot of fun. It was an all-around great day."

The Lions Club also collected food for the Gananoque and Area Food Bank, along with money donations.

"We landed up with $43 in cash and the Lions Club bumped that up to $300," said Robertson.

The annual event had been affected the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this year’s edition drew a decent crowd, said Robertson.

For the most part, the event was free. It's hosted as an event to help pay back the community for their support.

"The Lions members enjoy doing this," said Robertson. "This is like a community project."

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

