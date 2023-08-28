Gananoque Public Works building closed

The Town of Gananoque has announced the Public Works office located at 665 Charles Street North will be closed on Tuesday.

The purpose for the closure is for an electrical upgrade. The office will reopen on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

For assistance during this time, the community is advised to contact 613-382-2149, extension 1611.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times