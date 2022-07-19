Gananoque permits short-term accommodation

·1 min read

GANANOQUE – Gananoque council agreed to permit a short-term accommodation on 380 Maple Street North containing two guest rooms.

This is provided that the applicant obtains approval from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit for services, provides a plan with dimensions of the parking area, gets approval from the fire department, enters into an agreement within one year of the notice of decision, and that all costs associated with fulfilling the conditions of this decision are borne by the owner.

Prior to this decision, Coun. Mike Kench declared a conflict of interest as his spouse and the applicant recently became business partners. Mayor Ted Lojko declared a pecuniary interest, as he co-owns a bed and breakfast and refrained from voting.

Gananoque council made the decision at its meeting last Tuesday.

Brenda Guy, manager of planning and development, provided an overview of this report.

A Class III development permit is required for this development as short-term accommodations, including bed and breakfasts and heritage tourist sites, are identified to be a discretionary use in the development permit bylaw. All discretionary uses require a Class III permit.

It was noted to council that the Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) discussed the property noting that it is not on municipal services. The conditions of approval were adopted to confirm that the fire department (emergency services due to no hydrants) and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (private septic system) had no concerns with the application.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times

