Gananoque gears up for Winterpalooza

Gananoque, along with community partners, are gearing up to present Winterpalooza 2023.

This will involve a fun-filled schedule of events to take place over the entire month of February, including special Family Day activities.

Beginning on Feb. 4, the fun begins with Gan Fitness during various skating sessions at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink. The Adult Fitness Skate runs between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and later, kids can take the ice for the Youth Skating Techniques Class from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ages four to six) and the Skating Superstars Class from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. (ages seven to 11).

Continuing on, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids of all ages can visit the Gananoque Arts Network to decorate a cozy winter mitten craft.

Keep an eye out for these heartwarming mittens to be strung up throughout various locations in town. This children’s craft will return on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Gananoque Arts Network.

The Gananoque Arts Network is also collaborating with local artists who will be displaying their hand-painted Winterpalooza toboggans, which the community will see placed throughout several hot spots in town each weekend in February.

Town officials are encourging the public to stop and capture a snowy photo to share using the hashtag #WINTERPALOOZA.

The Friends of Gord Brown Memorial Hockey Game takes place on Feb. 10 at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

People can enjoy time with family during the public skating sessions taking place every Saturday in February between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink, with a special visit from the Winterpalooza Ice Princess on Feb. 11.

The Gananoque Arts Network will host a Drumming Circle at Town Hall Park on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. with special guests, celebrating the winter solstice and Canadian resilience.

On Feb. 16 local National Hockey League alumni Alyn McCauley and Todd Gill make a special visit to Gananoque to take the ice between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Gord Brown rink, where the public can skate with them. The Rotary Club of Gananoque will provide free hot dogs at the event.

People can gather down by the waterfront for Family Day activities featuring horse-drawn wagon rides between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m..

At the 1000 Islands History Museum, Erika Lamon performs from 12:30 to 3 p.m., while there will be face-painting and kidss crafts.

Also, the Thousand Islands Boat Museum will provide hot chocolate and hot dogs, and a take-home kids' boat craft. Families can also enjoy outdoor activities hosted by the town at Joel Stone Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Lastly, the Gananoque Curling Club will be hosting their Winterpalooza bonspiel on Feb. 24 and 25. People can join the Doubles Open Invitational Bonspiel between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Feb. 24, with live entertainment and a hearty stew dinner available for purchase.

The fun continues into the next day with the Winterpalooza bonspiel between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., as well as lunch, prizes, and more live entertainment. Registrations close on Feb. 17.

Follow the town on Facebook and Instagram to discover special Valentine’s crafts, nature art activities and outdoor games to enjoy. People can stay up to date throughout the entire month of February.

Staff has created an interactive online events calendar to help keep track of all the special events taking place. For more information visit www.gananoque.ca.

In case of inclement weather, some event details may change. Follow along with the calendar of events and social media for updates.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times