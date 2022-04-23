Gananoque food bank is now online

For the first time ever in its existence, the Gananoque and Area Food Bank has its own website.

The site is live and can be found at gananoquefoodbank.ca.

"We didn't even know where to start," said Shannon Griggs, vice-president of the Gananoque Food Bank, said.

"I contacted Big River Technologies with just the hope that they'd be able to tell me who to contact, tell me how hard it was going to be, give me some pointers, something, and they said, 'we could help you.' We can't afford Big River. They do a lot of bigger projects than a food bank, but they decided they were going to help us. It's amazing."

Getting its own website, Griggs added, will assist the food bank with the ability to advertise what type of donation is needed.

"Which is amazing because before, people would bring in donations, and even though we take in all donations that we can, gratefully, sometimes it'd leave us with a surplus of certain items and a deficit with other items," Griggs said.

"This way we can advertise exactly what our needs are and update on it on a regular basis so we're always able to communicate what our needs are."

It'll help keep dialogue flowing between the community and its food bank.

"We can advertise any of our food drives that are happening, considerable donations we've received," said Griggs. "For the first time, we can now take donations through electronic means, instead of being able to just drop off a cheque or cash with us. It helps us a lot and it means a lot."

The Gananoque and Area Food Bank is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

In 2020, the food bank moved to its now current home at 497 King Street East.

The food bank moved there after being located in the basement of the Gananoque branch of the Royal Canadian Legion for 30 years.

The Legion had provided space in its basement for the food bank at a minimal cost. However, the space was not properly accessible. There were several stairs that led down into the facility, making it difficult for seniors or people with disabilities to get to the food bank. There was no way to replace the stairs with an elevator or any other practical means of getting in and out.

The new location is more accessible, as the food bank is now at the street level, on all one floor.

"The new location is set up for food," Griggs said. "We have freezers, fridges, shelves of items, and people can actually do shopping there. They come in and they get a shopping cart, and they go around with a volunteer and choose items they want."

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times