Gananoque council punts decision on surcharges

Gananoque's proposed summertime after-hours rental surcharge has been postponed until the 2024 budget deliberations.

This report was also postponed from the previous council meeting. Council’s concern was the effect the additional charges would have on current users such as the Tai Chi, Yoga, and Probus groups. The user groups pay a rental fee for the use of the hall and council has voiced their concerns with charging these groups an additional fee and therefore, the space being too expensive for groups to rent.

The proposal is to cover the direct costs of employee overtime wages but does not address indirect costs such as hydro, heat in the winter, insurance, waste disposal, cleaning and bathroom supplies etc. for bookings in the upstairs portion of the Lou Jeffries Arena. Events and groups booked during the day between 8 to 4 p.m. can be accommodated at no additional charge by the superintendent of parks and facilities, who works out of the Lou Jeffries arena.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Option one for council to consider is the status quo – continue to subsidize user groups for after-hours bookings. While this option reduces staff overtime by adjusting their work schedules, it will continue to reduce staff’s ability to conduct necessary maintenance at parks, playgrounds, sports fields, and courts as well as other facilities.

In 2022, $4,339.26 was paid in overtime to parks and recreation staff who worked additional hours at the arena between the Victoria Day weekend and Labour Day. The offsetting revenue for this same period of time was $3,500.86.

Option two would have adopted a new surcharge starting July 1 ($40 an hour Monday to Friday between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m., $40 an hour on Saturdays and $50 an hour on Sundays) for new bookings and events, and then grandfathered existing bookings to 2024. This, it was noted to council, would affect Yoga, Tai Chi and Probus at the Lou Jeffries Arena. A minimum three-hour booking would be needed for call-ins between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. However, if booking prior to 4 p.m. and event ends by 5 p.m., only one hour of additional surcharge would be added.

Option three limits the surcharge to new bookings from one-time event users for the remainder of 2023, with current user groups facing an additional fee on Jan. 1, 2024. Examples of one-time events users include birthdays, major new events, etc.

Option four involved not accepting any more after-hour bookings for 2023 and keeping parks and recreation staff in the parks, trails, playgrounds, sports field to continue to bring maintenance levels up to standard.

The fifth option would have staff explore the option of hiring additional staff, whereby overtime is minimized, and this would allow the parks and recreation department to increase the level of service for customers at the facilities while continuing to bring the level of maintenance of parks and facilities up to and above standard, and then embark on small projects.

The current rental rates for the upstairs banquet hall at the arena are: full day, $265.23; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $122; four hours $60.47; hourly, $21.22.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times