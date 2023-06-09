Gananoque council briefs

Temporary kiosk structure

Gananoque council has approved a temporary kiosk structure to be located at 90 St. Lawrence Street for up to three years.

This, however, is subject to the following conditions: The owner enters into an agreement within one year of the notice of decision for the temporary structure as approved by the property owner, or prior to placing the structure or conducting any work on the property; the applicant deposits securities in the amount approved by the town upon signing of the agreement; and that all costs associated with fulfilling the conditions of this decision are borne by the owner. As well, should the town adopt a policy in regards to temporary kiosk structures, the applicant will be required to adhere to the approved bylaw.

Brenda Guy, manager of planning and development, provided an overview of the report to council. Guy and staff are investigating bylaws that neighbouring municipalities have that address kiosks.

Guy said staff in the town’s economic development department are aware of these other bylaws. This particular kiosk is being looked at as a temporary use-structure.

Mayor John Beddows asked if the kiosk would be left on site all year or removed during the winter for storage. Guy said the applicant will be leaving the kiosk structure on site during the winter months.

Boxing Club gets lease agreement extension

Gananoque council has authorized an amending lease agreement with the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club for a portion of 400 Stone Street North (the former Kinsmen building) to extend the term of the lease to Dec. 31.

Council then approved a budget deviation of $26,051 for the building for 2023.

Coun. David Osmond requested that council reconsider the motion previously passed with respect to the former Kinsmen Building, regarding previous direction to staff to rent the empty space for non-municipal use. This was carried.

Town Hall backup generator

Gananoque council has authorized the mayor and clerk to sign an agreement with Sommers Motor Generator Sales for procurement and installation of a backup generator at Town Hall for $96,106.26 (plus the town’s portion of HST).

Request to raise Pride Flag

The Gananoque Pride Alliance’s request to raise the Pride Flag at Town Hall has been approved by council.

A motion by Mayor John Beddows, seconded by Coun. Matt Harper, amended the recommendation to authorize the raising of the flag “during the week of the Pride event annually”. This was carried unanimously.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

