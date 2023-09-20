Gananoque boulevards to be converted to parking

To combat parking shortage in Lowertown, Gananoque council has directed staff to convert tree boulevards to usable parking stalls in 2023 and draw $10,400 from reserves.

This occurred during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Council passed a motion earlier in 2023, directing staff to provide a report on the cost of mitigation of the parking shortage in Lowertown. The Lowertown revitalization was completed in the fall of 2022.

As part of the design of the Lowertown Revitalization project, there were four locations within the angled parking area designated to promote tree and shrub growth.

These four locations are on the south side of Water Street between Main Street and Market Street. All four are standard parking stall sizes and can be reconstructed to accommodate regular vehicle parking.

The four locations are now to be converted to usable parking stalls for approximately $10,400 based on the town’s current contract for this type of work. This amount, staff said, would have likely increased in 2024 as the current contract expires in November 2023.

The following three options were provided for council’s consideration: Option No. 1 was the status quo – do nothing; Option No. 2 directs staff to convert the treed boulevards to usable parking stalls in 2023 and draw $10,400 from reserves; Option No. 3 would have referred this item to the 2024 budget deliberations.

Coun. Anne-Marie Koiner was in favour of converting the treed boulevards to usable parking stalls in 2023.

“It doesn’t sound like a big deal, but the winter maintenance, the street sweeping, the efforts coming in and out of there, warrants changing the pattern that we currently have,” said Koiner. “If we’re going to take the trees out, then do it while they’re still young."

Staff also maintain there will be time and cost savings realized within the winter maintenance program as a result of this modification, as well as street sweeping operations and landscaping requirements through the parks and recreation department.

The time needed for clearing snow and sweeping the roadway in this area will reduce substantially, allowing these functions to maintain this area of town much more quickly, staff said in a report. The existing trees can be replanted and will more than likely survive the relocation to another planting area in town.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times