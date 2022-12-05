Gananoque alight with Christmas spirit

The waterfront community of Gananoque was lit up like a holiday movie set over the weekend.

The reason – the Town of Gananoque, along with community partners, presented the 2022 Gananoque Festival of Lights – the second edition of this festival, featuring a schedule of events to take place over the Christmas season.

First up, the Downtown Gananoque BIA Holiday Shopping Event occurred, then on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Town Hall Park was lit up with the official tree lighting and opening of Candy Cane Lane.

Town Park is decorated with candy canes, Christmas trees and some new features. Even the bandshell and Town Hall building itself are decorated.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, the 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce hosted the Gananoque Santa Claus Parade, featuring festive floats from community groups and businesses and the long-awaited return of Santa Claus.

Parade Marshal Brian Mabee, the Town Crier, who was decked out in a festive and lit up Town Crier outfit, helped lead Saturday’s parade. Mabee, with his enthusiasm for the role, was a hit throughout the night, taking multiple photos with spectators and being treated like a local celebrity.

“It was a great, great night,” Mabee said after the parade concluded. “We had such a good turnout, and the children and families had a great and fun time. Thank you to all the volunteers and everyone who made this possible.”

Downtown Gananoque was packed for the parade and the beautifully decorated Candy Cane Lane. Eager children and families braved the chilly wind on Saturday night and waited on sidewalks alongside King Street to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and all the wonderfully decorated floats.

The parade consisted of a number of floats from a variety of businesses and community groups/partners from the area, as well as the Gananoque Police Service and Gananoque Fire Department.

To continue the holiday celebrations, there will be special feature performances, Makers Studios, an art show and other festive activities at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, including the "How Sweet It Is" Christmas Concert on Dec. 17.

The Rotary Club of Gananoque and Gananoque Lions Club will host Santa Days in Town Hall Park with treats and activities planned for the little ones to enjoy while visiting with Santa.

As well, the Royal Theatre will provide carolling along King Street, the Gananoque Skating Club will be performing a show on Dec. 21 and an outdoor public skate with music will take place at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink.

The town will also host its annual Winter Lights competition.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes for the Christmas season. A group of local judges will select a winner from each ward (North, South, and West) and one award will be given to the business with the best window/light display.

The judges will travel through every street in town and winners will be announced Dec. 19 on the town’s Facebook page. Each winner will receive a prize from one of the community’s local businesses.

The public is reminded the town has an interactive online calendar on its website. This contains a list of events to help keep track of all the special events taking place in December. The events calendar will also include other events planned throughout the Christmas season by other businesses and groups.

For more information, go to the Festival of Lights Instagram and Facebook accounts.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times