GaN Systems Releases Best Performance Class-D Amplifier and Companion SMPS Evaluation Kit

Gallium Nitride (GaN) enables high power Class-D solutions with superior sound, efficiency, and thermal performance

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced the debut and availability of a new amplifier evaluation kit for high sound quality Class-D audio systems. The evaluation kit includes a 2 channel, 200W per channel (8 ohm) Class-D audio amplifier and companion 400W, continuous power audio-grade SMPS. This solution highlights an easy plug and play design with features such as multi-audio signal inputs, bridge-tied load output, and open-loop/closed-loop toggling. With GaN, the design is very efficient and operates without heatsinks. These features allow audio design engineers to create premium audio products at shorter time to market and at an affordable price.To view the complete and interactive multimedia version of this announcement, click here.

The convergence of audio trends including demand for more power, size and weight reduction, and growing consumer demand for better audio quality requires innovative approaches to enhance sound quality, increase efficiency, and reduce size which is served by GaN power semiconductors. Applications include smart speakers to automotive and high-end home audio systems.

Evaluation Kit Performance

200W/Ch (8Ω), 300W/Ch (4Ω) amplifier with 96% efficiency

400W continuous, 550W peak companion SMPS

< 0.01% THD+N (8Ω, 1W, 20Hz to 20kHz)

+/‐0.5dB frequency response to 50kHz

High efficiency and no heatsinks, reducing size, weight, and total system cost

Good EMI/EMC performance due to reduced ringing/noise

GaN Systems' Class-D Audio Kit enables unprecedented sound quality and efficiency.

"Class-D Audio amplifiers are reaching a new level of performance with GaN. Industry experts and audiophiles alike have tested and listened to the output of our design and are truly impressed," says Paul Wiener, GaN Systems' Vice President of Strategic Marketing. "The audio quality combined with the thermal and EMI/EMC performance provide a great solution for our customers."

Additionally, GaN Systems has published a new white paper, "See, Feel, and Hear the Difference with GaN Class-D Amplifier and Companion SMPS," reviewing the GaN Systems audio evaluation kit using the standard set of industry performance and validation tests.

Please visit gansystems.com and sales channel partners for more information to purchase this evaluation kit.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

