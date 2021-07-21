GaN Systems and FTEX Increase E-Mobility Range and Power by 30%

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 /GaN Systems , the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced a partnership with FTEX , a pioneer in precision motor control systems, to deliver next-generation, GaN Powered™ motor drives for personal electric vehicles (EVs) including e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds.

The motor drives combine GaN Systems' high-performance, high-frequency transistors, with FTEX's innovative software and cutting-edge hardware to create powertrain solutions that increase the range and power of EVs by as much as 30 percent. GaN Systems' transistors enable smaller, more efficient, and lower-cost systems for high-power EV applications. The company's 100V E-Mode transistor provides high power density for the FTEX Dynamic Drive in a small package, with thermal efficiencies created by GaN Systems' innovative packaging.

"Thermal enhancement and high-frequency switching are the two major aspects that FTEX's hardware focuses on, thus getting the best out of GaN Systems' transistors. Our unique design maximizes the transistor performance, increasing efficiency by 2.5% while doubling the power density and reducing the weight by half," said Alexandre Cosneau, CTO at FTEX. "GaN Systems is the best at what they do - providing high quality, small form factor power components that enable the next generation of electric vehicles."

"Our partnership with FTEX highlights the growing demand for GaN-based motor control solutions for EVs, from e-bikes to motorcycles to automobiles," said Jim Witham, CEO at GaN Systems. "By replacing legacy silicon transistors with GaN Systems' transistors, electric powertrain designers can make vast improvements to their EV solutions, including reducing the size of the inverters and converters, increasing power, and maximizing efficiency. Together, we're fortifying GaN Systems' position in the next generation of e-mobility transportation."

About FTEX

FTEX Inc. is a pioneer in precision motor control systems for small electric vehicles. By combining ultra-high-efficiency GaN-based drivetrains with innovative software-defined solid-state transmission systems, our technology improves vehicle performance, extends range, and enhances rider experience. Our vision is to serve a range of 3KW, 5KW, 10KW and 20KW systems.

FTEX is dedicated to making e-mobility sustainable through intelligent power management. For more information, please visit: www.ftex.ca and LinkedIn .

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

