Gaming Realms PLC Announces Interim Results

Gaming Realms PLC
·7 min read
Gaming Realms PLC

  • Content licensing revenue grows by 57% to £6.4m

  • EBITDA[1] of £3.5m[2] with a 41% EBITDA margin

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Gaming Realms plc (the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2022 (the "Period" or "H1'22").

Financial highlights:


H1 2022

H1 2021

Change

£m

£m

%

Revenue (Content licensing)

6.4

4.1

+57%

Revenue (Brand licensing) *

0.3

1.7

-82%

Revenue (Social)

1.8

1.9

-7%

Total revenue

8.5

7.7

+10%

EBITDA before share option and related charges

3.5

3.1

+12%

EBITDA

3.3

2.7

+25%

Profit before tax

1.3

0.8

+66%


* Brand licensing revenue decreased due to a significant, non-recurring deal positively impacting revenues in H1 2021.

  • Total revenue grew 10% from £7.7m in H1'21 to £8.5m in H1'22. Group EBITDA grew 12% to £3.5m2 (H1'21: £3.1m), representing a 41% EBITDA margin (H1'21: 40%). Excluding brand licensing, revenue grew 36% from £6.0m in H1'21 to £8.2m in H1'22

  • Total licensing revenues grew 15% to £6.7m (H1'21: £5.8m), with content licensing revenue up 57% to £6.4m (H1'21: £4.1m)

  • Revenues from North America of £4.7m representing 55% of total revenue

  • Social revenue decreased 7% to £1.8m (H1'21: £1.9m), but with a reduction in related expenses, this segment increased its EBITDA by 13%

  • Profit before tax increased 66% to £1.3m (H1'21: £0.8m)

Operational highlights:

  • Granted Online Gaming Service Supplier License in Connecticut with launch expected in Q4'22

  • Granting of iGaming Supplier License in Ontario and subsequent launch with 8 operators

  • Launched in additional regulated markets in Spain and Denmark

  • Launched Slingo content with WLA member Loto-Quebec

  • Launched games distribution business with 4ThePlayer in New Jersey

  • Released 8 new games into the market, including Slingo Shark Week and Slingo DaVinci Diamonds. The Group now has 61 games in its portfolio (Dec'21: 53 games, Jun'21: 48 games)

Post period-end:

  • Licensing revenue increased 53% in the two months post period-end compared to the same period in 2021

  • Launched Betway and Pokerstars in Europe

  • Released two new Slingo games: Slingo Stampede and Slingo Stinkin' Rich

Outlook for FY22:

Gaming Realms has continued to progress during the first half of the year, with its core strategy of developing and licensing games globally to market-leading brands and operators delivering high margin revenues.

This growth is expected to continue into the second half of the year as the Company matures in its key markets. In addition, the Group is aiming to launch in Connecticut, Portugal and Greece, as well as forecasting growth from the recently launched markets of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ontario, Spain and the Netherlands.

The European market continues to be the largest contributor to content licensing revenues and, with the launch of 8 games plus entry into new regulated markets, has grown 19% period on period. We have more direct integrations with partners, which improves margins and strengthens these relationships.

Our revenues from North American content licensing have increased 160% period on period, with the region accounting for 45% of content licensing revenue. New Jersey continues to be our leading market, but Pennsylvania and Michigan are growing strongly as we launch more games with new partners. At 30 June 2022, we were live with 7 games in Pennsylvania across 6 partners and 17 games across 7 partners in Michigan.

In total we have launched with 26 partners in H1 2022 (H1'21: 11). This growth is supported by the launch of premium games, including Slingo Shark Week and Slingo Da Vinci Diamonds. We are continuing to invest in our remote game server and in the period launched our aggregation business in New Jersey with 4ThePlayer.

The Group is continuing to deliver on its clear strategy, expanding into new markets and launching content which is proving popular with players. It has a strong pipeline of deals and integrations and the Board expects trading for FY'22 to be in line with market expectations.

Commenting on the first half performance, Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman, said:

"The Group has delivered another period of strong growth supported by our ongoing expansion into newly regulated markets in North America and Europe, with content licensing revenue increasing by 57%. Whilst brand licensing declined in the period under review, as a result of the significant contract in last year's comparative period, this was more than made up by increased income from our core content licensing. The growth in licensing income has continued into the second half of this year, with licensing revenues for July and August 2022 being 53% higher than the comparative months in 2021.

"We have also continued to expand on our existing partnerships, adding new content through our direct integration agreements, as well as signing new licensing deals and launching a series of new games.

"Whilst we are mindful of the impact of higher inflation throughout global markets, the outlook for the Group remains positive. The Group has a strong new business pipeline and will also see additional revenues coming from North America, as well as from the new market entries in Europe. As such we expect to deliver on market expectations for the full year."

An analyst briefing will be held virtually at 9:30am today. To attend, please contact Yellow Jersey on gamingrealms@yellowjerseypr.com.

The Company also notes that it will be hosting an online presentation to retail investors on Friday 23rd September at 1pm. Those wishing to join the presentation are requested to register via the following link: Meeting Registration.

Enquiries

Gaming Realms plc

0845 123 3773

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman
Mark Segal, CFO

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker

020 7418 8900

George Sellar
Andrew Clark
Lalit Bose

Yellow Jersey

07747 788 221

Charles Goodwin
Annabelle Wills

Business review

The Group delivered overall revenue growth of 10% to £8.5m (H1'21: £7.7m), driven by the Group's core content licensing business. Total expenses increased 2%, which resulted in a 25% increase in total EBITDA generated across the Group to £3.3m (H1'21: £2.7m).

The Group recorded a profit before tax for the period of £1.3m, a 66% increase on the same period in 2021.

Licensing

Licensing segment revenues increased 15% to £6.7m (H1'21: £5.8m), which is broken down as:

  • Content licensing revenue growth of 57% to £6.4m (H1'21: £4.1m); and

  • Brand licensing revenue reduced 82% to £0.3m (H1'21: £1.7m).

The segment delivered £3.6m EBITDA in the period, an 8% overall uplift over the £3.4m in H1'21.

Content licensing

The core focus of the Group remains delivering growth in the content licensing business. Continued growth in the games portfolio and increasing the distribution footprint to an increased number of operators in Europe and North America underpins the current period's performance.

During the period, the Group began operating with partners in three additional regulated markets, Ontario, Spain and Denmark. Outside of going live with partners in these newly entered markets, we also went live with a further 18 partners during the period in existing markets in Europe and North America.

An additional 8 new Slingo games were released to the market during the period, bringing the Group's games portfolio to 61 games at the period end (H1'21: 48 games).

This all resulted in a 57% increase in content licensing revenues to £6.4m (H1'21: £4.1m).

Brand licensing

Revenues from the Group's brand licensing activities, which are non-core, fell 82% to £0.3m (H1'21: £1.7m). This is a result of a significant brand deal completed in the comparative period which did not repeat in the period.

Social

Revenues in the Group's social publishing business reduced 7% to £1.8m in the period (H1'21: £1.9m) as a result of a reduction in marketing during the period.

However, with total segment expenses (excluding share option and related charges) reducing by 16% to £1.1m (H1'21: £1.3m), the segment actually delivered EBITDA growth of 13% to £0.7m (H1'21: £0.6m).

The reduction in total segmental expenses comprises a 21% fall in operating costs, which are largely revenue driven, and a 99% reduction in marketing costs from the previous period.

Cashflow and balance sheet

The Group's cash balance at 30 June 2022 was £4.0m, a reduction of £0.4m from the £4.4m reported at 31 December 2021.

The current period fall in cash was largely driven by the £2.0m cash inflow from operations, offset by £2.1m development costs capitalised during the period and £0.2m acquisition of tangible and intangible assets.

Subsequent to the period end, the cash balance increased to £4.6m at 31 August 2022, with negative working capital movements in the first half of the year reversing.

The Group has a convertible loan of £3.0m owed to Gamesys Group plc (see Note 11), due for repayment in December 2022.

Net assets totalled £16.1m (31 December 2021: £13.1m).

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8137Z_1-2022-9-16.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716656/Gaming-Realms-PLC-Announces-Interim-Results

Latest Stories

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats has been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's player co

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Veteran Dane Evans leads Ticats to stunning home victory over Blue Bombers

    HAMILTON — Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were finally able to finish a game out. Evans threw a career-high five touchdown passes as Hamilton earned a stunning 48-31 home win over Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon. But the Ticats offence was at its best in the fourth quarter after the Blue Bombers scored two touchdowns to pull to within 41-31. The unit responded emphatically with a 90-yard, 14-play drive into the wind that Evans capped with a six-yard TD pass to David Ungerer at 13:03. More

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the