Gaming music on parade at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - Jane Barlow/PA

Hundreds of performers from around the world have taken part in this year’s first performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The preview night on Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the annual show on Friday, saw tributes paid to Elizabeth II, with her image beamed onto Edinburgh Castle.

The theme for this year’s event is “Stories”, with 800 performers from around the world seeking to captivate the Edinburgh festival crowds.

Performers from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra - Jane Barlow/PA

This year’s Tattoo will see the US Air Force Band perform for the first time - providing a freestyle depiction of “America’s great songbook”.

Other visiting bands include the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra, who will put on a lively performance of contemporary Caribbean music.

US Air Force Band perform for the first time in a freestyle depiction of ‘America’s great songbook’ - Jane Barlow/PA

The RAF is the lead service at this year’s Tattoo, which will feature music from video games like Battlefield 2, Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Traditional Scottish music, including the famous skirl of the massed pipes and drums, remains a central part of the show.

On Thursday, the Princess Royal visited an Army barracks to watch one of the final rehearsals, ahead of the unofficial opening night.

Traditional Scottish music and dancing remains a central part of the show - Jane Barlow/PA

Tickets are on offer at reduced prices and media are allowed special access on “preview night”.

Michael Braithwaite, creative director of the Tattoo, said ahead of the performance: “There’s the right kind of nerves, a little bit of tension before a show is always good for a performance.

“But we’ve had some very good rehearsals now and everything’s looking and sounding great.

The Royal Air Force marching in Thursday's preview night - Jane Barlow/PA

“We’ve got some new innovations in the show - we’ve got some gaming music in there with the RAF.”

As with last year’s Tattoo, there will be a “visual tribute” to mark the war in Ukraine and show support.