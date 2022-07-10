Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

INNOCN Gaming Monitor 44C1G

The New Gaming Monitor 44C1G by INNOCN Features Exceptional Color Quality for Elite Gameplay

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its roots dating back to 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a company that specializes in product design and the creation of visual displays. INNOCN has consistently provided customers with a superior screen viewing experience thanks to its dedication to research and product development in the display monitor industry. As a result, the company’s monitors have been featured in Forbes and Rolling Stone.



44C1G





INNOCN's genius minds have done it again with their new product launch for their fresh new pc gaming monitor, the INNOCN 43.8” Ultrawide Computer Monitor 44C1G. The 44C1G is a monitor that is every gamer's dream for their ideal gaming setup. PC gamers will have a blast inviting their friends over to share the amazing experience with this gaming computer. With Prime Day approaching, this is an excellent time to get this device. Get a head start by purchasing the new monitor today on Amazon DE, Amazon FR, and Amazon ES.

The 44C1G provides some of the best features that are sure to enhance productivity regardless of whether a person is more focused on business or on relaxing and having fun. The color vibrancy provided by the 44C1G is essential for online gaming and live streaming. The monitor enables consumers to enjoy their entertainment to the fullest with no regrets. For content creators who spend a lot of time fine-tuning the details of their videos in front of tiny computer monitors, the 44C1G’s ultrawide screen makes video editing very easy on the eyes and enhances productivity tenfold, allowing perfectionists to keep improving their craft. The real color display hides nothing, allowing a photographer's work to be captured in its natural state.

This equipment makes it simple to conduct business from an office or home office. With the split screen option, a person can participate in a Zoom Meeting with clients or coworkers while simultaneously pulling up all the notes, charts, graphs, and any other essential information needed to seal the deal, ensuring that everything runs smoothly. After completing a business transaction, a person can immediately begin gaming if they so desire. Gamers will be pleased to learn that this computer includes HDMI 2.0, Type-C 65 W, and DisplayPort ports, allowing it to connect to a wide range of devices. This implies that any compatible gaming system or accessory, as well as any laptop or mouse, can be connected to the Gaming Monitor 44C1G to complete their setup. One will have the perfect setup at home that allows them to go straight from work to play.

Prime Day Deals for INNOCN

For those who are unaware, Prime Day is Amazon's yearly sale event that is exclusive to Prime members and boasts the most incredible deals around. As a result, the prices will be too low to resist. Fortunately, INNOCN will make available to consumers not only the stunning 44C1G, but also the 40C1R 40" Ultrawide Computer Monitor, which is certain to meet all of a person's needs. These high-quality PCs are available on the company’s main website at any time, but don't miss out on INNOCN's incredible sales prices on Amazon DE, Amazon FR, and Amazon ES during Prime Day, July 12th through 13th.

