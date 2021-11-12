Gaming Market Demand in 2021 | Global Size, Growth, Research, Analysis, Trends, Share and Value By 2028; Fortune Business Insights™
Companies covered in the gaming market report are Valve Corporation (Washington, United States), PlayJam Ltd (London, United Kingdom), Electronic Arts Inc (California, United States), Sony Group Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States), Nintendo Co., Ltd (Kyoto, Japan), Rovio Entertainment Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Nvidia Corporation (California, United States), Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (Tokyo, Japan), Activision Blizzard, Inc (California, United States) and more players profiled
Pune, India, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, The global gaming market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 545.98 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% between 2021 and 2028.
The gaming market is fragmented by major companies that are focusing on maintaining their presence. They are doing so by proactively investing in R&D activities to develop engaging online video games. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain a stronghold that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Online video games have become more prevalent in recent years.
Most people find online games attractive and a modest way to find free time from their hectic schedules. Moreover, during the pandemic, the inclination toward gaming increased dramatically. Many companies such as Nintendo and Tencent witnessed an increase in their sales during the first quarter. The former showcased a profit of 41%, as it sold many of its games digitally. The demand for online games will be persistent in upcoming years, and this market is anticipated to boom during the forecast period.
List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Gaming Market:
Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States)
Nintendo Co., Ltd (Kyoto, Japan)
Rovio Entertainment Corporation (Espoo, Finland)
Nvidia Corporation (California, United States)
Valve Corporation (Washington, United States)
PlayJam Ltd (London, United Kingdom)
Electronic Arts Inc (California, United States)
Sony Group Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (Tokyo, Japan)
Activision Blizzard, Inc (California, United States)
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gaming-market-105730
Market Segmentation:
Based on game type, the market is divided into shooter, action, sports, role-playing, and others.
Based on game type, the shooter segment held a gaming market share of about 23.35% in 2020. The segment is expected to experience considerable growth since it provides 3D realistic graphics. It makes players experience a whole new experience of the virtual world. This fascinating atmosphere provided by battle games is driving the segment market.
By device, it is segmented into PC/MMO, tablet, mobile phone, TV/console. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into male and female. Finally, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa based on region.
Report Aim & Scope:
An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.
Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.
The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.
The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.
Driving Factor
Rising Youth Employment to Spur Demand for Video Games
The rising millennial youth population is expected to drive the gaming market growth. For instance, a report from the American Association of Advertising Agencies.Org, published in February 2019, mentioned that the generation z population plays games daily. Their number is higher than that of millennials by 84%. Moreover, rising disposable income is resulting in a higher consumption rate of video games. For instance, the data released by the World Bank.Org, states that the global youth unemployment in 2018 is 15.19% which is a decline from 15.37 % from its prior year.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Rising Urban Population
Asia Pacific – The region is expected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the rapid growth in the urban population. The rising awareness about trending video games is helping the market to thrive in the region. The report from World Bank.Org data suggests that in 2019 the urban population of the East Asia Pacific was 59.887 % which rose from 59.053 % from the previous year. The regional market stood at USD 86.96 billion in 2020.
North America – The rising number of children with their smart devices is surging the market. For instance, the data released by the National Public Radio.Org in October 2019 stated that more than half of the children in America possess their smartphones.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gaming-market-105730
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Emerging Trends
Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets
Industry SWOT Analysis
Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis
Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic
Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19
Global Gaming Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Game Type (Value)
Shooter
Action
Sports
Role Playing
Others
By Device Type (Value)
PC/MMO
Tablet
Mobile Phone
TV/Console
By End-User (Value)
Male
Female
By Region (Value)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
North America Gaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Game Type (Value)
Shooter
Action
Sports
Role Playing
Others
By Device Type (Value)
PC/MMO
Tablet
Mobile Phone
TV/Console
By End-User (Value)
Male
Female
By Country (Value)
U.S
By Game Type (Value)
Shooter
Action
Sports
Role Playing
Others
Canada
By Game Type (Value)
Shooter
Action
Sports
Role Playing
Others
Mexico
By Game Type (Value)
Shooter
Action
Sports
Role Playing
Others
TOC Continued…!
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/gaming-market-105730
Have a Look at Related Research Key Updates:
Video Game Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Gamer Type (Extreme, Casual), By Device Type (Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Consoles), By Platform Type (Online, Offline), By Age (Between 10 to 20, Between 21 to 35, Between 36 to 50, Between 51 to 65) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Board Games Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Game Type (Monopoly, Scrabble, Chess, Others), By Age Group (0-2 Years, 2-5 Years, 5-12 Years, Above 12 Years), By Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Others (Convenience Stores etc.)) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US:+1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com