How gaming made 2020 a tiny bit more tolerable: A short story

Karan Pradhan
·22 min read

Read more from our '2020, the year of...' series.

*

"It's really not that bad," I began 2020 by telling myself, "I mean sure, it gets a bit tedious in parts; but in the other parts, it's a lot more-¦ err." That's right, Death Stranding happened. It truly did.

Released on 8 November last year, I was among those who had pre-ordered, preloaded and taken a day off from work to play Hideo Kojima's latest genre-bender. Within a couple of months, all the novelty of carrying a few hundred bazillion steel boxes up and down snowy hills and mountains and then falling over and losing the whole lot had worn exceedingly thin. Even the story wasn't sparking in me the sort of joy Marie Kondo seeks in stuff she won't throw out.

I don't remember gaming very much in all of January. A combination of the reluctance to engage in the drudgery of hauling crates and the refusal to spend money on a new game, crippled by the guilt of having splashed out on a game " among two I've ever pre-ordered, along with 2012's Mass Effect 3 " that I would probably never revisit, meant I hardly even switched on the PlayStation 4 (Pro, in case you were wondering).

It was Stardew Valley on the Nintendo Switch that occupied most of my time that month. The gentler and more relaxed vibe of independent developer Eric Barone's (aka ConcernedApe) ludicrously addictive life simulator seemed more my jam.

"Is this the new direction my gaming is taking?" I asked myself. Playing casual life sims? The me of 2019 would've guffawed loudly at the present day me. Maybe I was just moving on from my regular gaming fare or maybe this was the beginning of the end of my tryst with video games.

I'm not sure, because what I hadn't counted on was 2020, what an absolute stinker it was going to be, and how gaming would make the year (ever-so-slightly) more tolerable. What I hadn't counted on either was that none of this would have anything to do with the impending launch of the next-generation consoles: The Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.

***

Aside from the growing, creeping fear of this new coronavirus that was ravaging China and finding its way across Europe, January brought with it the disappointing news that the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 (this name is going to pop up again; consider yourself duly warned) was delayed by a whole five months " pushed back from April to September.

February was soon upon us and as COVID-19 (as it had begun to be known in common parlance) began to take grip of Europe, large swathes of Asia, countless hours of airtime and endless reams of newsprint, my guilt had begun to turn into acceptance. "Oh well," I told myself, "Cut your losses and move on from Death Stranding." And so I did. With a pre-owned copy each of God of War and Judgment in my possession, I was set for the new decade.

One, an action-adventure game of a very high pedigree and dragging with it sack-loads of critical acclaim and the other, a somewhat open-world brawler in the vein of (and set in the same universe as) the Yakuza series of games " I could do a lot worse.

Also read " Virtual fatigue, virtual joy: In 2020, the screen was a door that opened onto experiences both welcome and exhausting

February soon turned to March and COVID-19 had leapt out from the TV screen and newspaper into the living room. Locked down, some people lit diyas, some banged utensils together and I was nearing the end of Judgment. Working from home every day of the week was (and remains) fairly stifling, but by cutting out the time spent commuting and socialising, it afforded me more hours to get my game on, as it were.

Now, I found myself looking for trophies, rather than just finishing the story of a game and moving on. The extra time afforded to me saw me discover and complete the sort of side missions I would've missed out on in the past and never even known it.

And while I knew what day it was during working hours, when it came to the rest of the day, I just about knew what season we were in. The next few months became a blur temporally, mapped out largely by what I was playing at the time.

***

No sooner had the world begun locking down than the game publishing community swung into action by providing freebies to keep people entertained while they sheltered in place. Microsoft revived its 'Free Play Days' on Xbox, while the historically stingier Sony launched its 'Play at Home' initiative for the PlayStation 4. Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft's UPlay handed out freebies to PC gamers.

Using neither an Xbox, nor a PC (for gaming), my options in terms of handouts were limited to Sony's offerings in the form of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. While the latter, a darling of indie game aficionados the world over, kept me interested for a little while, it was the former " a compendium of remastered versions of Naughty Dog's legendary trilogy for the previous generations of PlayStation consoles " that caught my fancy.

Whether it was the lure of a few free games now and the possibility of more later, or the acres of free time now available, video gaming and consoles were in hot demand. In fact, Statista puts the increase in sales (at the start of the pandemic, compared to the same time last year) of consoles worldwide at 155 percent, physical games at 82 percent and digital games at 52.9 percent. For me, it was a chance to catch up on some of the games, like the Uncharted series, that had passed me by.

Within days of the announcement of lockdowns across a growing number of countries came some more worrying news: The Nintendo Switch was out of stock. Everywhere. As the smug owner of a Switch, I wasn't particularly nonplussed, but it did translate into an acute inability to reel in new recruits " the impact of which would be felt very soon. But we'll get to that when we do.

For now, the growing global fascination with gaming was hugely encouraging and discounts began to pop up all over the place. The PlayStation and Xbox online storefronts were, in particular, a treasure trove of deals and steals, and I rubbed my hands together gleefully as I picked up Persona 5 Royal, Yakuza 5 and 6 (Song of Life) on the cheap. Not only were these games now quite affordable, but I also had the time to invest in them to do these games something resembling the sort of justice they deserved: One hundred and twenty-four, 63 and 35 hours respectively.

Three years on, my PS4 Pro was finally putting in the hard yards.

***

My wife is a focussed and thorough gamer.

Whether it was her three forays into Gotham City (Arkham City, Arkham Origins and Arkham Knight), her time getting to know the Nora, Carja, Oseram and Banuk people (Horizon Zero Dawn) or her quest to rid Novigrad, Velen and the Skellige Isles of all sorts of gnarly monsters (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), her eye never lost sight of the prize.

This saw her not only refuse to touch any other game while she was busy with a particular game, but also made her unwilling to put down a game until she had completed every single side mission available " actual side missions, not series of endless fetch quests for collectibles " or thereabouts.

Having triumphed over The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its DLCs a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic, she had yet to identify her next conquest. Enter Nintendo.

The Switch had until then always been the secondary console in my home: Suited better for gaming on the move, some light Nintendo exclusives or the wealth of indie games on offer than any serious gaming. After all, the less said about the performance of AAA third-party games (like the FIFA series or WWE 2K games for instance) on this console the better. Where it truly excelled was couch multiplayer on such party games as Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, thought I and millions of others, I'm sure.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

animal-crossing
animal-crossing

On 20 March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped and in the process, took the world by storm and changed some deeply-entrenched perceptions and truisms about gamers and gaming in general. The idea of what a 'typical gamer' was had been changed. Gamers were no longer just the masochists who play From Software's punishing games at the hardest difficulty level while flagellating themselves with a belt dipped in hot wax and shards of glass (probably).

The rising number of cases, growing unemployment, cabin fever fuelled by being locked at home, an inability to meet people or go out and a fierce sense of paranoia about when COVID-19 was coming to get you didn't necessarily provide the most conducive conditions for a hack 'n' slash, horror or gritty action game (not that people weren't playing those games).

A large number of people (if the sales are anything to go by), it would appear, wanted a relaxing experience that took them out of the harsh and socially-distanced realities of the world. Not-so-astonishingly, given the circumstances, AC:NH came with the simplest of premises " to fish, catch insects, gather fruit, craft a whole variety of objects, buy clothes and mingle with fellow island-dwellers " and instantly laid claim to a gigantic fanbase. Rather than provide these as side quests in a game, AC:NH leaned wholeheartedly into the 'casual gaming' genre and made it its own.

Millions across the globe (who became the envy of millions more who were unable to get hold of a Switch) now began to feel the way I did in January with Stardew Valley. Not that my Death Stranding trauma and the trials and tribulations of COVID-19 can be compared in any way, of course.

The gentle and relaxed vibe of AC:NH coupled with the soothing background score, the bevy of eminently likable non-playable characters, the idyllic island setting, the lack of missions and total absence of violence or death made this the perfect game for the pandemic. What's more, you could have your friends join in the fun and either visit their islands or invite them to visit yours. Unfortunately, as a combination of Nintendo having no official presence in India and me not knowing anyone in the world who both had a Switch and wanted to play AC:HN, the game was played exclusively in single-player mode at my home.

And at last count, my wife " the action-adventure game veteran, who somehow took a massive shine to the Animal Crossing world " has racked up over 660 hours on the damn thing and shows no signs of slowing down.

***

Not being able to see your friends (or enemies, sure) for real didn't mean you couldn't mock them and gloat at their misery. Multiplayer gaming was always a strong component of video gaming and during the pandemic, it wasn't just AC:NH making waves.

The likes of PUBG, Fortnite and other similarly repetitive shooters have always had their mega fanbases and continued to have them. However, there were two games that stole the show when it came to multiplayer gaming in 2020.

The first wasn't even a 2020 release. Or released on consoles (except on the Nintendo Switch, where it released a week or so ago), for that matter. Innersloth's Among Us " a multiplayer social deduction game that released back in 2018 on PC, Android and iOS " mounted an unheard-of resurgence in the second half of this year. That isn't to say it was a dud back in the year of its release; it was alright at best.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

among-us
among-us

A couple or more months into being locked down, gamers (and many who until this point didn't really play video games) apparently sought out something with a bit more bite than just wandering around on a beach and searching for enough Manila clams to craft the next big household item. With its minimal system requirements and endless replay value, Among Us stepped in to fulfil that need.

Once again, the premise was simplicity itself. A space craft full of strangers (although not strictly 'strangers') trying to survive while one, two or three imposters set out to sabotage the ship and send it hurtling to its doom. Among Us didn't (and still doesn't, judging by its popularity) need great graphics, a story or anything beyond a set of rooms with a few tasks to keep non-imposters busy and the natural human qualities of paranoia and suspicion.

The spawning of hundreds of YouTube channels featuring Among Us playthroughs is testament to just how powerful a second wind can be.

The other multiplayer success of 2020 was Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. This Takeshi's Castle meets Wipeout with a dash of Gladiators (or American Gladiators, if you prefer) thrown in for good measure, was marred by some connectivity issues at launch. Also, the fact that you couldn't play offline against bots was irksome to some, myself included.

But once it found its feet and upgraded its servers, the game was unstoppable. If AC:NH was about shifting things down a gear or two and enjoying one's solitude, and Among Us was about slowly beginning to trust people again, Fall Guys was about returning to the hustle and bustle of the world: Shoving past crowds, stepping over one another, survival of the fittest and all those lovely aspects of our rat race we'd missed so much while locked down.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

fall-guy
fall-guy

It wasn't just the indies getting in on the multiplayer fun, mind you. Motive Studios' Star Wars: Squadron (read review here) was fun for a while, providing some high-quality New Republic versus Empire team-based action across a sadly limited number of maps. The year's usual football games " FIFA 21 (read review here) and PES 2021 (read review here) " were a muted affair, what with both EA and Konami respectively putting their muscle behind creating next year's next-gen editions of their franchises.

Where things got ugly was with Marvel's Avengers (read review here) and its poorly-concealed effort to hide an almighty cash-grab exercise behind a short (but entertaining enough) story and some shiny collectibles.

Meanwhile in India, a veritable multiplayer beast was stirring.

***

In a novel (I've explored the possibility of using a variety of different adjectives here, but let's stick with this one) response to China's brazen hostility, aggression and expansionism, the Government of India took to banning a whole host of Chinese apps.

'The suddenness. The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move' left Indian TikTok enthusiasts and PUBG Mobile aficionados distraught. Even though the move only affected those who played the mobile version of the battle royale game, this represented a significant chunk of the game's audience.

But they needn't have worried. Bengaluru's nCore Games, "India's leading mobile games publisher" by its own admission, was coming to save the day. As per its website, nCore "primarily [develops] multi-player games with immersive storylines that have a strong connect with Indian ethos." It also claims to "bring to India and publish games from top global studios for the Indian market."

And so in the wake of PUBG Mobile's departure from India came the announcement that "with mentorship from" actor Akshay Kumar, nCore was announcing its game Fearless And United: Guards (FAU:G). At the time of writing, the game is rated 4.4 stars on the Google Store and includes such reviews (accompanying a five-star rating) as "It's truly intresting and a honourable moment for India to play this. The most beautiful point which I found that by playing this game we can indirectly helping and motivate our soldiers [sic]" or "Honestly, this is a big step towards a self-dependent India. I am pretty sure this game will rock."

Also, not only has the game not been released yet, but its developers have not even put out any actual in-game footage.

But it wasn't all cringeworthy acronyms and shadiness when it came to gaming news from India in 2020, with Pune-based Nodding Heads Games' debut title Raji: An Ancient Hero (read review here) making its mark globally. The action-adventure with 3D platforming elements had endured a pretty rough journey from inception to execution and being nominated in the category of 'Best Debut Game' at the Game Awards 2020 was the almost-perfect culmination of the Raji story.

Soon after, came more news from Maharashtra. French video game giant Ubisoft's Pune and Mumbai studios had been busily working on rebooting 17-year-old Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The ground-up remake is set to be the first AAA game made in India when it releases in March next year. Exciting times indeed.

***

Speaking of which, 2020 was also the year that saw two other major trends that may or may not have been connected to the general consensus the world over. The first was a hankering for days gone by, simpler times when pandemics and sheltering in place were the stuff of history and science fiction. The second was a yearning " nay, a craving " to get back to the great big world. It had got so bad that even people who would normally baulk at the idea of venturing outside Mumbai's Island City limits began talking about going to Uttarakhand's hills or driving to Goa or what have you.

That hankering for days gone by was reflected in the sheer volume of remasters and remakes of old (and not-so-old) games that flooded the market this year. Starting things off (somewhat expectedly given my unhealthy obsession with the series " something you can read about right here) was Yakuza 5 Remastered, the missing piece in my puzzle of Yakuza games.

Then came the deluge comprising, most notably, such remakes/remasters as the Mafia: Trilogy " that included the middling second and third parts and the absolutely rip-roaring Mafia: Definitive Edition (read review here), Final Fantasy VII Remake, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Destroy All Humans! on current-gen consoles. Meanwhile, a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man and a remake of Demon's Souls popped up on the PlayStation 5.

And while reminiscing about the past often leaves you with a nice warm and fuzzy feeling deep inside, it can on occasion have a very adverse effect. The same is true of remakes/remasters and the abysmal Warcraft III: Reforged and XIII fall squarely in the latter category. Think back to when the lockdown was lifted and you ventured out of your home for the first time in weeks, waved at the owner of your local kiraana store and caught a whiff of the aroma of freshly-baked bread as you arrived at your nearby bakery.

Recall also the man on a bicycle, who pulled down his mask as he approached you and oblivious to everything around, let rip a stream of unadulterated bright red paan juice in your general direction. Having put yourself through the woefully stripped-down and ill-conceived Warcraft III: Reforged or the just plain shoddy XIII would be the equivalent of that paan juice landing on your trousers¦ that just so happened to be white in colour.

The second trend, that yearning for a return to the great big world, could be seen in the sheer number of competent to excellent open-world titles that saw the light of day in 2020. Without even having to include the stunning Mafia: Definitive Edition with its gorgeous depiction of the fictional city of Lost Heaven (technically, it's not a new game), there were enough games sporting worlds in which to well and truly lose yourself.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

ghost of tsusima
ghost of tsusima

Sucker Punch's ode to all things Akira Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune that was Ghost of Tsushima told the story of a Mongol invasion of the Japanese island of Tsushima. A jaw-droppingly beautiful world brought to life the story of samurai Jin Sakai in the most vivid colours and textures. Insomniac marked a triumphant return to New York with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (read review here), which although short, was a visual delight to zip, swing and zoom through.

Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds showed up on the Nintendo Switch and it soon looked like maybe there could be an open world out there for everyone. An escape from the mundane drudgery of working from home, participating in conference calls while hustling around the kitchen for those last few blasted seeds of cumin. "Add that to the shopping list," you'd tell yourself softly and moments later utter much more loudly, "Yes, I agree. We can get that done by EOD." E-O-bloody-D. If there's one abbreviation I never want to hear again, it's that one.

But, I digress.

Just when you found yourself grumbling about the lack of open-world games depicting 9th Century Western Europe, mid-21st Century London or one featuring an irreverent take on Greek mythology, came Ubisoft's massive triple whammy. Watch Dogs Legion (read review here), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (read review here) and Immortals Fenyx Rising (read review here) launched within the space of 37 days.

For all of you wondering if there's any justice in the universe when a game you're really looking forward to gets delayed a couple months, read that again: Thirty-seven days. Three games.

A lot has been said and written about Ubisoft, its practices, the repetitive nature of some of its game mechanics or that people are just plain bored of the Assassin's Creed franchise. On the evidence of the three games above (after a few patches in the case of Assassin's Creed Valhalla), however, it's clear that there are very few developers out there capable of creating such immersive worlds quite so prolifically and Ubisoft sits proudly atop that list.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

assins-creed
assins-creed

***

The more astute among you will have noted that the section about open-world games above excluded one major contender. Fear not, because said contender's been saved for this section, the one that looks at how it wasn't all milk and honey in gaming this year.

A by-product of being locked down and being unable to find avenues to ride oneself of one's frustration was the growing tendency to vent one's spleen on the internet. This claim isn't based on any scientific data, but it sure felt that way looking at the sheer nastiness of a percentage of the gaming community on social media in 2020.

There used to be a time when Game of Thrones and Arsenal Football Club were believed (mostly by me, but whatever) to have the most toxic fanbases on the planet. This year was the gaming community's turn to stake its claim to that extremely dubious distinction.

[imgcenter][/imgcenter]

last-of-us
last-of-us

Whether it was the vicious abuse hurled at the developers of The Last of Us Part II for deigning to kill off a fan favourite character and then making players step into the shoes of a character they hated, the vitriol that came pouring out when Sony botched its PlayStation 5 pre-orders and subsequent launch, the ever-growing list of streamers 'cancelled' by outraging gamers or the death threats issued at developers of what was meant to be the big story of 2020 and the game alluded to at the start of this section " Cyberpunk 2077, the community really covered itself in glory (!)

I'd mentioned above that it was delayed till September. As the release date neared, word trickled in and was later confirmed that the game had been delayed again, till November. And soon, another delay was announced. The game finally released on 10 December in fairly dubious condition.

Going into the ethics and dimensions of holding developers to account, tempering expectations, reining in impulses of entitlement and so on will take far too long, so let's put it this way: While certainly not in the most desirable way, the year has definitely provided a fresh framework for how we perceive of games.

Whether we judge them on what they are, what was promised or their potential.

Whether our likes and dislikes particularly on highly subjective matters need to be a stick with which to beat developers, publishers and fellow gamers over the head with.

Whether there is a system of checks and balances that can be put in place by publishers to prevent half-baked products from arriving on the market.

Whether gamers would like people to turn up at their day jobs and hurl abuse at them for missing a deadline or making a few clerical or planning errors.

Whether developers must operate with far greater transparency in terms of the state of a game they are putting on the market.

Whether we've all adequately learned our lessons from John Romero and the Daikatana fiasco.

As for Cyberpunk 2077 itself, I've played a few hours of it and while my experience has by no means been the worst, it's not been ideal. Still, I'll reserve comment till I've played it fully in a playable state. For now, this is why we are not running a review of Cyberpunk 2077 just yet.

And in the spirit of the abruptness typified by 2020, this is where we cut to the credits. Or in this case, a handful of tags and a bunch of irrelevant links that 'you may also like'. As for me, I believe I'm going to re-evaluate whether or not it's worth ringing in the new year by giving Death Stranding another chance.

Also See: 2020, a year in reading: Amid the pandemic's disruptions of everyday rhythms, the narratives that transcended the din

2020, the year of conspiracy theories: As COVID-19 gripped the world, so did the desire for easy answers

2020, the year of resilience in theatre: Practitioners and institutions rose to the challenges of an unprecedented crisis

Read more on Arts & Culture by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • The Raptors haven't lived up to expectations — and that's OK

    A few losses to start the season doesn't alter the outlook of the Raptors, who have earned the benefit of the doubt.

  • Canada's captain, Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach out 4-5 months

    The Blackhawks forward and Team Canada captain suffered the injury during a Dec. 23 pre-tournament game vs. Russia.

  • Ja Morant leaves Grizzlies-Nets game in wheelchair with ankle injury

    Ja Morant collapsed in pain and left Monday's game in a wheelchair after rolling his left ankle.

  • Week 16 takeaways: Dolphins making a mistake starting Tua over Fitzpatrick

    It's understandable why Brian Flores would stick with his rookie QB, but Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to win in Week 17.

  • 76ers' Daryl Morey fined $50K by NBA for 'on this day' tweet celebrating James Harden

    The NBA levied the fine for violating the anti-tampering rule.

  • With Haskins gone, Smith or Heinicke to start for Washington

    Ron Rivera wants his players to focus on “what's important, not what's interesting” with Washington facing another win-and-get-in game in the regular-season finale.Turns out, that's the same thing: Who starts at quarterback could very well determine if Washington makes the playoffs. The organization released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, and Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod at Philadelphia on Sunday night with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play after missing the past two games with a strained right calf that has threatened to derail the season. Heinicke is now next in line after the team cut ties with Haskins, who committed three turnovers in a 20-13 loss to Carolina and twice this season broke COVID-19 protocols.Heinicke hadn't played since 2018 before relieving Haskins in the fourth quarter and going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.“I got a little more confidence in what I saw from Taylor and the way he controlled the tempo of the game, the decisions he made, getting us down there twice, giving us the opportunity twice, scoring one time," Rivera said.This would be just the second NFL start for Heinicke, a 27-year-old who played at Old Dominion and was taking online classes there to finish his engineering degree before Washington called and signed him in early December. He was initially in his words “the quarantine quarterback” after the Denver Broncos fiasco and now could be thrust into the starting role at the Eagles to get Washington into the playoffs.“Do I think he could handle it? Absolutely,” Rivera said. “I think he showed what I was hoping to see when he got his opportunity."In a perfect world for Washington, Smith will be ready to play and Heinicke serve as the backup. The team went 4-1 with Smith as the starter, and Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.“You realize our turnover ratio is better and we protected the ball, and the ball has been consistently spread,” Rivera said. “I think that’s one of the important things that you have to have is that ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs. When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offence.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his off-field issues and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. It helps that he knows offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system from their time together with Rivera in Carolina, but this would not be ideal against Jalen Hurts and the unpredictable Eagles.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Finding the right fit a tall task for Raptors in pursuit of next superstar

    Whether it's James Harden or the next star available, the Raptors will face challenges in finding the right fit.

  • Henrik Lundqvist says he's scheduled for open-heart surgery

    Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • MVP race over? With top seed clinched, Chiefs coach Andy Reid says starters will rest Week 17

    The Chiefs aren't going to be risking an injury in the finale.

  • Czechs are the feel-good story the world juniors desperately needs

    They may not be remembered forever, but the Czech Republic world junior team has emerged as the feel-good story of the tournament.

  • Lillard, Trent shoot Blazers past champion Lakers, 115-107

    LOS ANGELES — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers' second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. Dennis Schröder added 24 points, but the Lakers' streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.Anthony Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a tentative return from a one-game absence due to a bruised calf.Trent took advantage of Carmelo Anthony's absence for more extensive playing time, and went 10 of 14 from the field while finishing two points off his career high.Los Angeles kept it close with strong games from James and Schröder, who clearly relishes his matchups with Lillard, but their teammates largely struggled on the second night of a back-to-back.The Lakers made a 15-0 run early in the second half and took a one-point lead into the fourth, but Lillard and McCollum traded big shots down the stretch. Portland finished on a 12-6 spurt.TIP-INSBlazers: Anthony and Nassir Little missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Zach Collins sat out with a left ankle injury.Lakers: Alex Caruso missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Los Angeles got just 23 bench points, led by Montrezl Harrell's nine.UP NEXTBlazers: At Clippers on Wednesday.Lakers: At Spurs on Wednesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • 2020 NFL playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

    Still unclaimed in the NFC: the No. 1 seed, the East championship and two wild-card berths. Still unclaimed in the AFC: the South title, and all three wild-cards.

  • Growth spurt: How close are the Padres to catching the Dodgers after a flurry of moves?

    Always the little brother, are the Padres ready to stand up to the defending World Series champion Dodgers in the NL West?

  • Padres bolster staff | FastCast

    The Padres make reported deals to acquire aces Blake Snell and Yu Darvish on this edition of FastCast

  • Nets' Dinwiddie to have surgery for partially torn right ACL

    NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the Nets' first loss of the season. The team said Monday his surgery was scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward.The veteran guard didn't rule out returning this season, recalling in an Instagram post that he made it back from a more severe knee injury in college seven months later.Dinwiddie excelled in a reserve role for the Nets in the past but had been in the starting lineup for the first three games this season under new coach Steve Nash, averaging 6.7 points.“It’s just a tough break for him and for us obviously,” Nash said before the Nets lost 116-111 to Memphis in overtime Monday night.“He’s a terrific player that was able to fill multiple roles for us and give us a great athlete on top of that, so he’ll be really missed by us. But more importantly, we all feel for Spence.”Though his numbers are down this season with more firepower around him, Dinwiddie remains valued for the numerous roles he has played on the Nets since arriving in 2016.“He means a lot. When Spencer is going he can’t be stopped," centre Jarrett Allen said. “His offensive game, he’s going downhill and creating shots for others. Even off the court, everybody loves having Spencer around, and his energy and personality is great for the locker room.”Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points per game last season, beginning the season as a reserve but moving into the starting lineup when Kyrie Irving was hurt to help Brooklyn reach the playoffs. Irving and Kevin Durant have returned this season and led the Nets to two blowout victories in their first two games.But they couldn't complete a comeback Sunday in Charlotte, falling 106-104 after Dinwiddie was hurt in the third quarter.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Rookie of the Year Ja Morant wheeled off with ankle injury

    NEW YORK — Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after the NBA Rookie of the Year sprained his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies' game in Brooklyn.Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward's foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and laid on the floor before he was wheeled to the back of the arena, unable to put any weight on his foot.The Grizzlies announced Morant would not return to the game. He joined his teammates on the bench during the second half with his foot in a walking boot, watching the Grizzlies win 116-111 in overtime for their first victory.“It sends a shock for a second but then guys just kept plowing along,” coach Taylor Jenkins said.Jenkins said Morant would be evaluated again Monday night and then Tuesday in Boston, where the Grizzlies are scheduled to face the Celtics on Wednesday.Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the opener and following with 28 more in his second game.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Bills earn 1st sweep of Patriots since '99 with 38-9 win

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades with a 38-9 victory on Monday night.A week after unseating the Patriots as AFC East division champions, the win also keeps alive the Bills’ hopes of securing a top-three seed for the AFC playoffs.The Bills (12-3) last swept the Patriots in 1999. The last division opponents to sweep the Patriots were the Jets and Dolphins in 2000. The Patriots’ 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent was an NFL record. New England (6-9) will finish with its first losing record since Bill Belichick’s first season in 2000.Allen was 27 of 36 for 320 yards. He now has 34 touchdown passes, surpassing Jim Kelly to set a franchise single-season record. With his eighth 300-yard game, he also surpassed Drew Bledsoe’s single-season team record of seven.Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, setting a Bills single-season record for receiving yards.The Patriots struggled to move the ball for most of the night with running back Damien Harris out for the second straight game with an ankle injury. Cam Newton had a touchdown run but was just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.Newton’s 34 yards passing are the fewest by a Patriots starting quarterback since 1993.The Bills had no trouble moving the ball against a depleted Patriots defence that was missing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who were inactive with shoulder injuries.Their absences were most glaring in the passing game. New England struggled to put pressure on Allen, allowing him time to find open receivers. The Patriots allowed a season-worst 474 yards total for the game.The Patriots closed to 10-9 on Newton's 9-yard TD run in the second quarter, but Nick Folk missed the extra point and the Bills pulled away from there.Buffalo used its passing game to march down the field on the ensuing drive. Allen completed 5 of 7 throws for 59 yards and a 4-yard TD to Lee Smith.After a quick three-and-out by New England, the Bills went right back to work.Allen misfired on his first pass of the drive, and then connected with Diggs for 17 yards to get the ball to midfield. Diggs got free again on the next play, slipping behind J.C. Jackson on a slant and sprinting the final 32 yards for the touchdown to make it 24-9.The Allen-Diggs connection worked again on the opening drive of the second half. Allen found Diggs three times during an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard TD play by the star receiver.INJURIESBills: S Jordan Poyer was helped off field late in second quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.Patriots: DE Tashawn Bower left in the first quarter with a neck injury. … LB Josh Uche exited in second quarter with a foot injury. … LB Terez Hall left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. … S Devin McCourty exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. … C David Andrews left in the third quarter with a calf injury. … RG Shaq Mason exited in the third quarter with a foot injury. ... LB Anfernee Jennings left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.MOVING ON UPWith his TD run in the second quarter, his 12th of 2020, Newton tied Steve Grogan for the franchise single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback. It also marked Newton’s 70th career rushing TD, extending his NFL record for rushing TDs by a quarterback.UP NEXTBills: Host the Dolphins on Sunday.Patriots: Host the Jets on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKyle Hightower, The Associated Press

  • Grizzlies lose Morant to ankle injury, beat Nets in overtime

    NEW YORK — Ja Morant could barely stand, needing a wheelchair to take him from the court area after spraining his left ankle.Having already lost their first two games, now the Memphis Grizzlies had lost the NBA Rookie of the Year and their best player.“A moment like that can really test you, but our guys just kept on fighting," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.And Morant was there to watch them.The Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime Monday night.Morant was hurt late in the first half when he leaped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed on the Nets forward's foot. Morant immediately hopped off the floor, then laid on the floor in pain before being wheeled to the back of the arena.He rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot, offering energy and support to carry them through a tense finish.“He's a team player. He loves his squad,” teammate Dillon Brooks said.Morant watched Brandon Clarke score the go-ahead basket on a follow shot with 41 seconds left in overtime before the Grizzlies put it away with free throws.Morant averaged 36 points in the two losses, scoring a career-high 44 in the season opener, but the Grizzlies found enough offence without him Monday.“Unbelievable display of resiliency by our group,” Jenkins said.Kyle Anderson scored a career-high 28 points and Brooks added 24 for the Grizzlies. Clarke had 16 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.“We kind of knew that this was a game that we had to win no matter what,” Clarke said.Caris LeVert had 28 points and 11 assists for the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while losing for the second straight night. Brooklyn is also without Spencer Dinwiddie, who will have surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL sustained Sunday.With both stars returning this season from injury, the Nets decided Sunday night they would rest Durant after he played a season-high 36 minutes in a loss to Charlotte. They listed him on the injury report Monday morning. Irving was added a few hours later.The players forced to take on bigger roles perhaps ran out of gas in overtime, when the Nets managed five points from LeVert but nothing more, shooting 2 for 10.“Early in the season I think guys are still acclimating to back-to-backs, let alone an overtime back-to-back,” Nets coach Steve Nash said.Neither team was ahead by more than seven in the second half, when there were 16 lead changes, so it wasn’t a surprise when they needed five more minutes after LeVert missed a 3-pointer on the last possession of regulation.TIP-INSGrizzlies: Memphis started a three-game road trip. ... Anderson's previous career high came in the last game, when he had 20 points against Atlanta.Nets: Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 21 points, but only two after halftime. ... The Nets opened a six-game homestand, their longest since playing six straight games at Barclays Center during the 2015-16 season.SPENCER'S SURGERYThe Nets said Dinwiddie would have surgery scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward. In an Instagram post, Dinwiddie recalled returning from a more severe knee injury in college seven months later. “Next question: Will I miss the road to a (at)brooklynnets 2021 championship? My response: As we’ve seen before. Crazier things have happened,” he wrote.BACK IN BROOKLYNThe Grizzlies were the last visiting team to win in Brooklyn — nine months ago. They crushed the Nets 118-79 on March 4, a week before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.UP NEXTGrizzlies: Try to snap a nine-game losing streak to Boston on Wednesday.Nets: Play the first of two straight home games against Atlanta on Wednesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Pitt coach Jeff Capel said his COVID-19 battle nearly hospitalized him: 'It was a b--ch'

    “I understand why Tom Hanks painted a volleyball and turned it into Wilson and why he lost his mind when Wilson went away."