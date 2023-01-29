Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$702k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLPI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gaming and Leisure Properties

The Vice Chairman Emeritus Barry Schwartz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$340k worth of shares at a price of US$45.50 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$52.95. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders own about US$622m worth of shares (which is 4.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gaming and Leisure Properties Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Gaming and Leisure Properties insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Gaming and Leisure Properties insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Gaming and Leisure Properties (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

