Gaming laptop deals galore are dropping in price for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo, Reviewed
·1 min read
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming laptops.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming laptops.

If you consider yourself a serious gamer, now's the time to invest in a powerful gaming laptop. With Amazon Prime Day 2021 in full swing, gaming laptops are dropping in price at the e-commerce giant and other retailers. Not sure where to begin? Don't sweat it. Whether you're looking for a powerful machine that can run AAA games on ultra graphics or a base model that won't break the bank, we've got plenty of options to chose from.

For instance, if you're looking for a gaming rig that performs well and is lightweight and portable, the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop is a good option. It's currently on sale for $949.99, which is $550 off of the $1,499.99 list price. Under the hood, you're getting a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor. In other words, it should run visually demanding games just fine.

Got something else in mind? Check out the best gaming laptop deals below.

The best gaming laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Asus

The Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop.
Razer

The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop.
Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gaming Laptop.
MSI

The MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop.
Acer

The Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop.
Dell

The Dell G7 Gaming Laptop.
HP

The HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop.
