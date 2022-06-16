Gaming laptop deals galore are dropping in price for Amazon Prime Day 2021
If you consider yourself a serious gamer, now's the time to invest in a powerful gaming laptop. With Amazon Prime Day 2021 in full swing, gaming laptops are dropping in price at the e-commerce giant and other retailers. Not sure where to begin? Don't sweat it. Whether you're looking for a powerful machine that can run AAA games on ultra graphics or a base model that won't break the bank, we've got plenty of options to chose from.
For instance, if you're looking for a gaming rig that performs well and is lightweight and portable, the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop is a good option. It's currently on sale for $949.99, which is $550 off of the $1,499.99 list price. Under the hood, you're getting a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor. In other words, it should run visually demanding games just fine.
Got something else in mind? Check out the best gaming laptop deals below.
The best gaming laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Asus
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop for $1,739.99 (Save $460)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $1,249.99 (Save $330)
Razer
Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 for $949.99 (Save $550)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020 for $1,999.99 (Save $106)
Lenovo
MSI
MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-068 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $826.98 (Save $73.01)
Acer
Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-52-73L3 Gaming Laptop for $1,559.99 (Save $240)
Acer Predator Helios 300 17.3 FHD IPS 144Hz Premium Gaming Laptop for $1,349.99 (Save $79.98)
Dell
HP
2020 HP Pavilion 16.1 FHD 144Hz IPS Gaming Laptop for $1,399 (Save $429.99)
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Micro-EDGE Laptop for $718 (Save $81.99)
