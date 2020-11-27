Gaming Headset Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): HyperX, Turtle Beach, ASTRO, Logitech & More Deals Revealed by The Consumer Post
Black Friday sales experts have rounded-up the latest gaming headset deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring the best sales on Xbox, PC & PS4 gaming headsets
Black Friday & Cyber Monday gaming headset deals are underway. Find the best deals on Razer, Logitech, HyperX, ASTRO, Turtle Beach & more gaming headsets. Explore the full range of deals in the list below.
Best Gaming Headset Deals:
Save up to 43% on a wide range of ASTRO, Turtle Beach & HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart - check live prices on wired and wireless gaming headsets from ASTRO, SteelSeries, Razer & more top brands
Save up to 30% on top-rated gaming headsets at Dell.com - check the latest deals on various gaming headsets from top brands including Alienware and ASTRO
Save up to 61% on highly rated gaming headsets at Amazon - check price reductions on wired & wireless gaming headsets from Logitech, Razer Kraken, HyperX & more
Save up to 20% on ASTRO gaming headsets compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, & Xbox at ASTROGaming.com - view live prices on ASTRO’s A20, A40 TR, A50 gaming headset models, and more
Save up to 62% on a wide range of Xbox One gaming headsets at Walmart - save on over-ear headsets with noise-canceling microphones, stereo surround sound and memory foam ear pads
Save up to 63% on best-selling Xbox gaming headsets at Amazon - check deals on Plantronics, ASTRO, Turtle Beach, BENGOO, RUNMUS and PDP stereo headsets for the Xbox One
Save up to 40% on top-rated PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart - including deals on the official Sony Playstation 4 Gold & Platinum wireless headsets
Save up to $80 on ASTRO gaming headsets at Walmart - check price drops on ASTRO A10, A40 & A50 gaming headsets with PC, PS4 & Xbox One support
Save up to 50% on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Walmart - featuring Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon & Elite premium wireless headsets with DTS:X & surround sound
Save up to 50% on Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Amazon - check live prices on highly rated Turtle Beach headsets for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
Save up to $16 on HyperX gaming headsets at Walmart - check deals on the popular HyperX Cloud series with detachable noise-canceling microphones and built-in audio controls
Save up to $83 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon - check live prices on multi-platform headphones from CORSAIR, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to view hundreds more live offers.
