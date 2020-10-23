Gamification to Boost More Sustainable Consumption Through New App

Gamification meets sustainability in an app developed between Italian sustainable brand Maakola and blockchain certification service provider Genuine Way.

Inspired by Livia Firth’s #30Wears social media campaign launched in 2016 with the goal of promoting more sustainable consumption of fashion garments, the Wear Me 30 Times digital initiative creates interaction between brands and final consumers, pushing them to wear garments multiple times in order to receive prizes.

For every brand included in the program, Wear Me 30 Times creates a QR code that the label has to include in its garments. When a consumer buys one of those pieces, he or she can download the Wear Me 30 Times app, scan the QR code, log in with their information and shoot a selfie wearing that design. The selfie will be posted on their social media accounts, promoting both the initiative and the brand and showing followers their sustainability commitment. Each time the user wears that item, a new selfie will be archived in its Wear Me 30 Times account and when specific milestones will be reached, the user will receive gifts from the brand behind the selected garment, such as free items or discount vouchers.

“This is definitely not changing the world, but it’s a fun and real part of the puzzle,” said Genuine Way cofounder and chief executive officer Walfredo della Gherardesca, who revealed that 30 international brands, including Matchless London, Dry-365, Avani Apparel, Rifò, WAO, Feeling Felt and Mati Collective have already joined the program. “I think that gamification adds an interesting level of interaction making this project easy to approach and enjoyable. Since brands are going to reward consumers’ efforts, they will feel more gratified and keen to participate.”

Noting that the average number of times that a garment is worn in the world is 10, della Gherardesca estimates that thanks to Wear Me 30 Times’ initiative, brands and consumers can effectively contribute to a 4 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

