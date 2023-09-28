GameStop ‘meme King’ named company’s new chief executive

Mr Cohen's investment in GameStop helped trigger a share price run of the company’s stock - News Scan

The billionaire who fuelled GameStop’s “dumb money” stock surge two years ago has been named as the US retailer’s new chief executive.

Ryan Cohen, who was already the company’s executive chairman and biggest shareholder, will take the reins at the US video game retailer as he attempts to turnaround the chain.

Mr Cohen’s investment in GameStop in late 2020 helped trigger a share price run of the company’s stock in January 2021, as part of a surge in demand for “meme stocks” during lockdown.

The investor and entrepreneur had taken roughly a 12pc stake in the business before being appointed to its board.

Amateur investors who coordinated on the Reddit forum Wall Street Bets and supported Mr Cohen began buying up shares in the struggling retail chain, which had been targeted by short sellers.

GameStop’s stock skyrocketed 1,500pc in two weeks, costing hedge funds that had bet against the company’s stock billions of dollars.

After surging as high as $81 per share, GameStop shares subsequently crashed back down to earth and currently trade at around $17 each.

Trading apps put restrictions on buying shares in the company during the saga, while one US regulator said the surge had “no basis in reality”.

The episode was chronicled in the recently released Hollywood film, Dumb Money.

Shares in GameStop jumped 10pc on Mr Cohen’s appointment. He will serve as president, chief executive and chairman of GameStop, and will not receive a salary.

In June, GameStop fired former chief executive Matthew Furlong, who was previously an Amazon executive and was brought in to revitalise the bricks and mortar retailer.

Mr Cohen previously founded Chewy, an online pet food store, which was sold for $3.3bn in 2017.

The entrepreneur has been hailed by speculators as the “meme King” for his investment in the otherwise unloved GameStop.

Dumb Money stars Paul Dano as Keith Gill, an investor and YouTuber, who bought around $50,000 worth of GameStop shares, disclosing his bet to other speculators online.

The investor, who posted online under the name “Deep F****** Value”, at one stage saw his position in the company surge to $50m.

US regulators investigated the incident but ultimately found no evidence of market manipulation during the surge in GameStop’s shares.

