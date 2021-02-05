GameStop Documentary in the Works From XTR and Optimist

Non-fiction film and television studio XTR and documentary production company Optimist are partnering up for a feature documentary about the GameStop, WallStreetBets and short squeeze movement.

“This story is still evolving daily,” director Chris Temple said. “It’s so important to have a strong, nuanced documentary that can capture this landmark moment as it unfolds, through the perspective of the key people and forces that are shaping it.”

More from Variety

Temple and Zach Ingrasci will direct the untitled GameStop documentary, with Jenna Kelly producing and Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob executive producing. The film was launched with a Kickstarter fundraiser and is already conducting interviews.

“The Robinhood GameStop saga is shaping up to be one of the most exciting stories of the year, with far reaching consequences about the future of the financial markets and America’s distaste for the standard institutional investors,” Lacob said. “Similar to Fyre Festival, America is infatuated with these events and we’re excited to give audiences the full picture, especially as it continues to unfold.”

The news comes following an announcement earlier this week that a feature film adaptation of the GameStop-stock market saga is in the works. Oscar winner Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) is writing the script, with Noah Centineo set to star in a major role.

MGM also recently picked up the rights to author Ben Mezrich’s book proposal, “The Antisocial Network,” which also dives into the Wall Street fiasco. Grand Central Publishing plans to publish the book in the fall.

All three projects are being developed separately.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.