Flash sale: Take your gaming to the next level with these stellar PC accessories—up to 20 percent off
With all of us hunkering down at home the last few months, online gaming has been a great way to stay social and escape to new worlds.
And with more and more people looking to up their, well, game, GameStop just announced a flash sale on select PC accessories from top brands like Razer, Logitech, and HyperX with savings up to 20 percent.
We rounded up the best deals on keyboards, headsets, monitors, and more. Scroll down and game on:
Razer Goliathus Speed Cosmic Edition Extended Gaming Mouse Mat
If you want precise targeting and tracking, this gaming mouse mat from Razer, one of the biggest names in gaming, is for you. With an anti-slip rubber base and a tight weave, it offers optimal responsiveness.
Gunnar Cruz Onyx Gaming Glasses
Eyes hurt from staring at a gaming monitor too long? Try these anti-glare glasses from Gunnar. Made of nylon for a flexible fit, with wide lenses for full eye coverage, they’ll provide comfort while blocking harmful blue and UV light.
HyperX Nintendo Switch Cloud Red Gaming Earbuds
Designed for the Nintendo Switch, these HyperX Cloud Earbuds are great for stellar audio on the go. With an in-line mic, they’re optimized for handheld gameplay for everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Super Mario Odyssey.
HyperX Xbox One CloudX Wired Gaming Headset
$20 off: With an aluminum frame and comfy memory foam ear cushions, the HyperX CloudX Wired Gaming Headset has been Microsoft-tested and approved for high-level gameplay on the Xbox One. Perfect for when you’re going into hour 12 of Final Fantasy XV.
HyperX Alloy Origins Red Linear Switches Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Dazzling lighting effects will be yours with this stunning LED keyboard from HyperX Alloy Origins. Made of aluminum, its keys have the perfect amount of travel for when you’re clicking away.
Logitech PowerPlay Wireless Charging System
Go fully wireless with the Logitech PowerPlay Wireless Charging System, which eliminates lag between gaming peripherals and the computer. It works like a mouse pad, turning any mouse into a wireless one for more freedom.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse features the super-speediness gamers need to go completely wireless without losing the tracking and precision of a wired mouse. No lag here—just smooth sailing.
Razer PlayStation 4 Panthera EVO Arcade Stick
Bring back those arcade memories: The Razer PlayStation 4 Panthera EVO Arcade Stick features 10 hyper-responsive buttons, plus a precision eight-way joystick for a little taste of nostalgia in modern gaming.
ASUS Ethernet Wireless Router (RT-AC68U)
One of the best ways to speed up your internet connection is through a new Wi-Fi modem. This ASUS version sports dual-band for lightning-fast speeds up to nearly 2GB of data per second. The result: Faster gameplay.
MSI 31.5-inch Optix Curved Screen Gaming Monitor (MAG322CR)
Looking for a new gaming monitor? This MSI 31.5-inch Optix Full HD Curved Screen Gaming Monitor is a great pick. It features a curved, massive 31.5-inch display with WQHD (wide quad high definition) resolution for clarity and full immersion. Best of all? It has a high refresh rate at 144Hz for buttery smooth action.
