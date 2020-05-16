Flash sale: Take your gaming to the next level with these stellar PC accessories—up to 20 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 20 percent on select PC gaming accessories. (Photo: GameStop)

With all of us hunkering down at home the last few months, online gaming has been a great way to stay social and escape to new worlds.

And with more and more people looking to up their, well, game, GameStop just announced a flash sale on select PC accessories from top brands like Razer, Logitech, and HyperX with savings up to 20 percent.

We rounded up the best deals on keyboards, headsets, monitors, and more. Scroll down and game on:

Save $4 on this gaming mouse mat. (Photo: GameStop)

If you want precise targeting and tracking, this gaming mouse mat from Razer, one of the biggest names in gaming, is for you. With an anti-slip rubber base and a tight weave, it offers optimal responsiveness.

Save $10 on these anti-glare glasses. (Photo: GameStop)

Eyes hurt from staring at a gaming monitor too long? Try these anti-glare glasses from Gunnar. Made of nylon for a flexible fit, with wide lenses for full eye coverage, they’ll provide comfort while blocking harmful blue and UV light.

Save $10 on these Nintendo Switch earbuds. (Photo: GameStop)

Designed for the Nintendo Switch, these HyperX Cloud Earbuds are great for stellar audio on the go. With an in-line mic, they’re optimized for handheld gameplay for everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Super Mario Odyssey.

Save $20 on this Xbox One gaming headset. (Photo: GameStop)

$20 off: With an aluminum frame and comfy memory foam ear cushions, the HyperX CloudX Wired Gaming Headset has been Microsoft-tested and approved for high-level gameplay on the Xbox One. Perfect for when you’re going into hour 12 of Final Fantasy XV.

Save $20 on this gaming keyboard. (Photo: GameStop)

Dazzling lighting effects will be yours with this stunning LED keyboard from HyperX Alloy Origins. Made of aluminum, its keys have the perfect amount of travel for when you’re clicking away.

Save $10 on this wireless charging base. (Photo: GameStop)

Go fully wireless with the Logitech PowerPlay Wireless Charging System, which eliminates lag between gaming peripherals and the computer. It works like a mouse pad, turning any mouse into a wireless one for more freedom.

Save $20 on this gaming mouse. (Photo: GameStop)

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse features the super-speediness gamers need to go completely wireless without losing the tracking and precision of a wired mouse. No lag here—just smooth sailing.

Save $20 on this arcade-style PS4 controller. (Photo: GameStop)

Bring back those arcade memories: The Razer PlayStation 4 Panthera EVO Arcade Stick features 10 hyper-responsive buttons, plus a precision eight-way joystick for a little taste of nostalgia in modern gaming.

Save $5 on this Wi-Fi router. (Photo: GameStop)

One of the best ways to speed up your internet connection is through a new Wi-Fi modem. This ASUS version sports dual-band for lightning-fast speeds up to nearly 2GB of data per second. The result: Faster gameplay.

Save $10 on this premium gaming monitor. (Photo: GameStop)

Looking for a new gaming monitor? This MSI 31.5-inch Optix Full HD Curved Screen Gaming Monitor is a great pick. It features a curved, massive 31.5-inch display with WQHD (wide quad high definition) resolution for clarity and full immersion. Best of all? It has a high refresh rate at 144Hz for buttery smooth action.

