Which Games Featuring Group of Five Teams Are the Smartest Plays on the Board in Week 5?

The Troy Trojans are 14-2 straight up over their last 16 games including a current stretch of 7-1 straight up and against the spread over their last eight. The Trojans will look to keep on rolling this Saturday when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Troy is a 14-point home favorite on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since coming out flat in their season opener against Boise State, the Trojans have looked excellent over their last three games with a 3-0 SU and ATS record that includes a 24-19 upset on the road over Nebraska as 10-point underdogs.

When Troy visited Coastal Carolina as a 17-point road favorite last year, the Trojans came out on top with a 42-17 victory.

Coastal Carolina is off to a great start to the season as well with a 3-1 SU and ATS record including three straight wins and covers. Unfortunately for the Chanticleers, senior quarterback Kilton Anderson left last Saturday's game with an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful to return for this one.

Facing a superior Troy team on the road with a freshman backup quarterback, look for the Chanticleers to slip up on Saturday and for Troy to pick up a big win and cover.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 0-7 SU and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog. As a favorite, however, the Owls are 14-0 SU and 9-4-1 ATS over their last 14.

Lane Kiffin's squad clearly isn't ready to hang with the big boys yet as evidenced by their big losses at Oklahoma and UCF, but in conference play the Owls should get right back to dominating. Take Florida Atlantic -4 this Saturday on the road against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have carried the momentum of a nice finish to the 2017 season into the 2018 campaign going 2-1 SU and ATS so far this season to bring their record to 5-1 SU and ATS over their last six games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Louisiana Tech's start has been heavily overshadowed by North Texas's 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS start as the Mean Green are averaging 48.8 points per game. Still, look for the Bulldogs to cover the spread as 7.5-point underdogs. Louisiana Tech is 5-2 SU and ATS in its last seven against North Texas and should be comfortable in a shootout.