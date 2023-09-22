Why does Microsoft want to buy Activision Blizzard and will the deal go ahead?

Activision’s biggest game is Call of Duty (Activision Publishing Inc)

Microsoft’s deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is poised to go ahead after it received preliminary approval in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which previously blocked the £54 billion merger, said Microsoft’s revised deal addressed its concerns.

Under the terms of the latest proposal, submitted in August, Microsoft agreed to offload game streaming rights for Activision Blizzard games to fellow gaming giant Ubisoft.

“The CMA has identified limited residual concerns with the new deal. Microsoft has put forward remedies, which the CMA has provisionally concluded should address these issues,” the competition watchdog said on Friday, September 22.

But why is Microsoft so keen on buying Activision Blizzard in the first place?

What games does Activision Blizzard make?

The biggie is Call of Duty or CoD. The military first-person shooter is one of the most popular games on the planet and it always stirs up excitement when a new version is released.

Both Activision and Blizzard have been in the business for decades, long before they merged in 2013 after Activision acquired Vivendi Games. They have plenty of franchises beyond CoD, including Warcraft, Overwatch and even Candy Crush, after the 2016 acquisition of mobile game maker King.

Here are the main ones.

Activision

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot

Spyro

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Prototype

Hero (Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Band Hero)

Candy Crush

Blizzard

Warcraft

Diablo

Overwatch

Starcraft

Hearthstone

These are the main players and there are plenty of long-forgotten IPs that could be revived: think King’s Quest, Blur, Gabriel Knight, True Crime, and Gun.

Why is Microsoft trying to buy Activision Blizzard?

Overwatch 2 (Activision Blizzard)

Once known exclusively for software (Windows, Office, Outlook, Word, etc) Microsoft now has fingers in many pies – and gaming is one of the biggest, thanks to the Xbox gaming division.

That would be reason enough to try to add one of the world’s biggest publishers to the fold, with exclusive games often helping decide console wars, and Microsoft fighting a losing battle against Sony’s PlayStation 5.

But having popular franchises such as Call of Duty, Overwatch and Warcraft as part of the Microsoft stable is especially significant due to the company betting much on Game Pass – its “Netflix of games” – where you can play a rolling selection of titles for a low-cost monthly subscription. Microsoft’s games – including Gears of War, Forza, Halo, and Minecraft – are included and the company would love to add Activision’s titles to the platform to increase subscriber numbers.

What is the problem with Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard?

The reason the purchase has been bogged down by legal action is competition. By acquiring Activision Blizzard, critics argue, Microsoft’s gaming division would simply own too much of the industry, unfairly limiting its competitors and ultimately harming consumers.

In the US, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) initially attempted to block the deal, voting three to one to issue a complaint against the buyout . In the UK, the CMA originally concluded that the move would ultimately result in higher prices, fewer choices, and less innovation for UK gamers.

To allay those concerns, Microsoft tabled a fresh proposal in August. Under the terms of the revised deal, Microsoft will not acquire the cloud streaming rights to all current and future Activision games released during the next 15 years. Instead, Assasin’s Creed maker Ubisoft will act as independent supplier of Activision’s games to all cloud gaming service providers. Ubisoft will compensate Microsoft for the cloud streaming rights to Activision’s games through a one-off payment and through a pricing mechanism with an option that supports pricing based on usage.

The initial hurdles Microsoft faced included shortcomings in its regulatory remedies designed to get the merger across the line. The tech giant signed cloud gaming deals with Boosteroid, Ubitus, and Nvidia to bring Xbox PC games to these services. It also signed a similar deal with Nintendo last December.

Many of the critics’ issues come from exclusivity. To get the main benefit from an acquisition, many assume Microsoft would have to make future titles from Activision Blizzard exclusive to Xbox and PC, freezing out PlayStation gamers.

The Sony PS5 (PS5)

In terms of precedent for that, Microsoft has announced that Bethesda’s first game as a Microsoft studio – Starfield – won’t be appearing on PS5. It seems unlikely that a future Fallout of Elder Scrolls will either.

That said, Microsoft hasn’t pulled Minecraft from Sony or Nintendo platforms since purchasing the game in 2014. And, for its part, as part of the argument, Microsoft has offered to keep Call of Duty – the main prize of contention for rivals – on Sony and Nintendo platforms for a decade after the deal completes .

Microsoft president Brad Smith made the pledge in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal in December. He said that the deal was good for gamers because Microsoft was “third place in console gaming, stuck behind Sony’s dominant PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch”.

What would Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard mean for big games like World of Warcraft?

Those reassurances aside, the concerns of Microsoft’s rivals are that big franchises will either be exclusive to Xbox and PC, or be otherwise hobbled on other formats with weaker performance or less downloadable content.

Even if Microsoft were to continue releasing its games on other formats, its rivals are concerned that they can’t compete with the Game Pass offering, where paying £70 or more for top-tier games is replaced with a flat monthly subscription.

Blizzard’s games such as World of Warcraft and Starcraft, which have never had a console version, might be pushed on to Xbox in time, too.

Is Microsoft’s takeover of Activision likely to go ahead?

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Activision)

Following a string of victories, Micrososft’s takeover of Activision appears more likely to go ahead. A judge in the US vetoed the FTC attempt to block the deal. While the FTC has launched an appeal , the CMA halted its own legal battle .

With UK watchdog warming to the revised deal, Microsoft’s gruelling battle with regulators looks set to come a close.

Pointing to the tussle, CMA CEO Sarah Cardell said: “It would have been far better, though, if Microsoft had put forward this restructure during our original investigation. This case illustrates the costs, uncertainty and delay that parties can incur if a credible and effective remedy option exists but is not put on the table at the right time.”

Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith said: “We are encouraged by this positive development in the CMA’s review process. We presented solutions that we believe fully address the CMA’s remaining concerns related to cloud game streaming, and we will continue to work toward earning approval.”

The regulator said it had now opened a consultation on Microsoft’s proposed remedies, which will run until October 6. A slew of countries have already approved the mega-merger, and the UK the only obstacle left.

What does this mean for gamers?

Gamers who feared Microsoft would renege on its promise to make Activision games widely available may be concerned about recent developments.

PlayStation owners, in particular, may have been sceptical about Microsoft’s assurances to keep CoD on Sony’s consoles for 10 years. In fact, Microsoft had already indicated that it wasn’t interested in extending that commitment. It said that a decade was plenty of time for Sony to create a CoD rival , signalling that it was prepared to pull the rug out from underneath its competitor as soon as the deal timer ran out.

The UK also threw doubt over Microsoft’s plans to add Activision games to other gaming platforms, including Nintendo consoles.

In a bid to assuage regulators, the tech giant had struck high-profile deals to bring Xbox PC and Activision franchises, including CoD and Overwatch, to rival platforms. They included 10-year contracts with cloud-gaming services including Nvidia Geforce Now, and smaller competitors such as Boosteroid and Ubitus. It also struck a similar deal with Nintendo in December.

If Microsoft loses its appeal, then it will essentially be up to Activision to secure similar licensing deals with these distributors. As the company removed its games from GeForce Now in 2020 and hasn’t restored them, it clearly has misgivings about cloud gaming.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Nintendo deal felt like lip service to regulators. The Japanese company is largely associated with family-friendly titles such as Mario, and already has access to Activision’s Overwatch games. CoD therefore felt like a mismatch for Nintendo. Nor does the Switch boast the computing power to run the latest CoD games.

All told, Activision will have little incentive to pursue a similar deal with Nintendo, should the merger fall apart.

Who owns Activision Blizzard?

As of now, Activision Blizzard is still an independent, publicly traded company owned by its shareholders. A mixture of financial conglomerates and asset managers hold stakes in the gaming giant, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Vanguard Group, FMR LLC and BlackRock.

The US-based video game firm was established in 2008 following the merger of Activision and Vivendi Games. The latter was the games division of French media conglomerate Vivendi, which owned Blizzard Entertainment and its blockbuster multiplayer game World of Warcraft.

Activision traces its roots back to 1979, when it was founded by a group of former Atari developers. Originally called Computer Arts, Inc, the team changed the company’s name to a portmanteau of “active” and “television”. Thus, Activision was born.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick took the reins in 1991 after purchasing a company stake the previous year. Kotick orchestrated the merger with Vivendi Games in the 2000s, which led to the formation of Activision Blizzard, and made him the company’s first CEO.

Today, the company is composed of five business units: Activision Publishing; Blizzard Entertainment; King, which it acquired in 2016, Major League Gaming, and Activision Blizzard Studios.