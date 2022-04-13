Gamers around the World are already buzzing about INNOCN's 40C1R 40-inch Gaming Monitor

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
·3 min read
INNOCN 40C1R 40" Ultrawide 21:9 Gaming Monitor

INNOCN 40C1R monitor is a 40-inch ultra-wide 21:9 display screen with 144 Hz, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and 100 percent sRGB. This monitor&#39;s refresh rate is twice that of a standard monitor, which means that moving images appear to move more fluidly and smoothly.
SHENZHEN, China., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamers are searching for the perfect display monitors to give them the best experience possible in the comfort of their own home. Pro gamers always stress that 24.5” is the most that should be utilized while gaming, but an individual does not have to succumb to peer pressure when deciding on the size of monitor to purchase for their own home studio. There are no specific rules and regulations that must be followed in a person's private residence. Over time, those tiny screens can cause irreversible damage to one's eyes. Straining the eyes and sitting too close to a computer screen that lacks the necessary tools can mean the difference between 20/20 vision today and needing glasses tomorrow. INNOCN has the best 40" gaming monitor on the market. There's no need to be concerned about color effects or response time. INNOCN has developed advanced technology that is certain to tick all of the boxes for a suitable gaming monitor.

The INNOCN 40C1R display monitor will undoubtedly improve your gaming experience. The monitor is a 40-inch ultra-wide 21:9 display screen with 144 Hz, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and 100 percent sRGB. This monitor's refresh rate is twice that of a standard monitor, which means that moving images appear to move more fluidly and smoothly. Because this innovative monitor supports sRGB, the content will appear accurate and exactly as the game's creators intended. Not only are the clear details and quick response something to look forward to, but a user can connect this product to their devices in three different ways. The USB Type C, DP, and HDMI ports are all found on the 40C1R. This enables the product to connect directly to any device, including laptops, Macs, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles (such as Switch, PS5/4/3, XBOX Series, and so on).

INNOCN has made every effort to ensure that this product is as comfortable as possible. The 40C1R incorporates low blue light technology, allowing players to immerse themselves in their games for hours without risking eye damage. This monitor comes with a stand that tilts, swivels, and adjusts in height. Therefore, gamers don't have to miss out on anything or make sacrifices in order to do what they love. This device will be available on Amazon UK,DE, FR, IT, ES, PL, NL, SE in UK and the European Union around April 13, as well as on their official website. INNOCN values customer satisfaction, so if you have any questions or concerns about this product, please contact marketing@innocn.com click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dbd91c3-4658-4a6c-8bde-d4406abe078f


