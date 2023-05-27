Gamehost (TSE:GH) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.03

Gamehost Inc.'s (TSE:GH) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.03 per share on 15th of June. This means the annual payment is 3.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Gamehost's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Gamehost's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 0.02% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 45%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.88 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.36. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.5% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Gamehost May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Although it's important to note that Gamehost's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Gamehost's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Gamehost you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

