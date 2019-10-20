'GameDay' to lead into NDSU-SDSU game

(STATS) - The biggest game of the FCS regular season has gotten bigger.

Third-ranked South Dakota State will host ESPN's iconic "College GameDay" pregame show prior to Saturday's Dakota Marker rivalry matchup with top-ranked North Dakota State, the two-time defending FCS national champion.

North Dakota State is riding a 28-game winning streak - second-longest in FCS history - and it began after falling to South Dakota State in its last visit to Brookings in 2017. NDSU is 7-0 and SDSU 6-1, and the two teams are tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

South Dakota State officials said the location of the show and other information will be announced throughout the week.

GameDay first broadcast live from a college football game site in 1993 and this will be the ninth visit to an FCS matchup, including two previously at North Dakota State. South Dakota State is the 73rd different school and Brookings the 87th different city to host the show.

The three-hour show will begin at 9 a.m. ET and kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET