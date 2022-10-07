GameDay’s guest picker Saturday morning will be .... actor/KU Jayhawks grad Rob Riggle

Gary Bedore
·2 min read
Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

ESPN GameDay officials have selected University of Kansas graduate Rob Riggle as “celebrity guest picker” for Saturday’s show, to be broadcast live from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on KU’s Campanile Hill.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Riggle, an actor who appeared in “The Hangover” and several other movies, was a cast member on Saturday Night Live and a correspondent on the Daily Show. He was given the distinguished alumni award from KU in 2018.

Riggle has been a guest host at KU’s annual basketball extravaganza, Late Night in the Phog.

As guest picker, he will make a prediction on Saturday’s KU-TCU football game on GameDay. The game will start at 11 a.m. at Booth Memorial Stadium.

Earlier this week, The Star ran a list of possible guest pickers. They included: Riggle, Bill Self, Heidi Gardner, Dr. Rick, Joel Embiid, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd and Patrick Mahomes.

Riggle had this to say on Twitter: “Hey friends, Rob Riggle here, getting ready to be the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay. What’s this? ‘Pubs of Lawrence?” he added pointing to a picture with that caption included. The picture was hanging on a wall of an undisclosed location., perhaps his house. He also pointed to a flag of the state of Kansas hanging on the wall.

“Tune in. 11:30 a.m., Eastern time if you want to see the picks, and I’ve got some hot picks coming out for you. Big game. Undefeated KU against TCU. Don’t miss it. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to pick with the guys. I love College GameDay. It’s gonna be fun,” Riggle added in the Twitter video.

ESPN was at Clemson last week and Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, a former Tigers player, was the choice. The network had country music singer Luke Combs at Appalachian State to make the picks last month.

