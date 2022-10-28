Gameday! Friday night football scores, live updates from Midlands high school games
Score updates from Friday night’s high school football action involving Columbia-area teams. Scroll below for more updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
Midlands schedule
Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert
Cardinal Newman at Augusta Christian
Chapin at River Bluff
Dreher at Lower Richland
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Eau Claire at Mid-Carolina
Hammond at Heathwood Hall
Keenan at Gray Collegiate
Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo
Marlboro County at Camden
Mid-Carolina at Eau Claire
Newberry at Fairfield Central
Newberry Academy at Oakbrook Prep
North Central at Central
Northside Christian at Spartanburg Christian
Providence Athletic Club at Orangeburg Christian
Richard Winn at Laurens Academy
Ridge View at AC Flora
Saluda at Batesburg-Leesville
Silver Bluff at Pelion
Spring Valley at Blythewood
Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Westwood at Richland Northeast
Whitmire at CA Johnson
WW King at Wardlaw