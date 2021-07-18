These Gamecocks will wear No. 0 ... and other observations from USC’s updated roster

Shane Beamer is set for his first official appearance at Southeastern Conference Media Days as the head coach at South Carolina this week.

Beamer will speak Monday afternoon along with senior tight end Nick Muse and senior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare. USC will hold its first preseason practices the first week of August.

Sunday, South Carolina released an updated roster following a busy summer. Here are a few news and notes from the updated list of players:

New jersey numbers

A handful of South Carolina players will don new numbers this fall. Tight end Jaheim Bell (0) and Rick Sandidge (5) snagged a pair of single-digit numbers. Delaware transfer linebacker Debo Williams will also don No. 0 this year. Enagbare is wearing No. 1 after being in 52 a season ago.

Other players that changed digits this year include running back Rashod Amos (23), defensive backs Jaylan Foster (12) and James Bartholmew (48), receivers Jalen Brooks (3) and Sam Reynolds (33), defensive end Gilber Edmond (13), offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53), tight end Jesse Sanders (88) and long snapper Hunter Rogers (36).

Freshmen, transfers added to roster

South Carolina has now added a new slew of freshmen to the 2021 roster.

After Colten Gauthier, Sam Reynolds, Harris Wynick, Nick Barrett, Jordan Davis, Marcellas Dial enrolled early, the rest of the high school signing class appeared on the updated roster.

Assumption College import Carlins Platel and Washington State transfer Tyrese Ross were also added to the latest edition of the list. Kansas defensive back Karon Prunty was not on the roster, though he only publicly committed to South Carolina on June 26.

Freshman running back Caleb McDowell is officially listed by his nickname, Juju McDowell.

Other walk-on newcomers on the roster included freshman receiver Aaron Morton and freshman linebackers K.J. Scott and Andrew Colasurdo.

Freshmen and newcomer roster numbers

OFFENSE

No. 15 —Jason Brown — QB (St. Francis)

Story continues

No. 10 — Colten Gauthier — QB, Bethlehem, Georgia

No. 21 — Caleb “Juju” McDowell — RB, Leesburg, Georgia

No. 31 — O’Mega Blake — WR/ATH, Rock Hill

No. 7 — Ahmarean Brown — WR (Georgia Tech)

No. 13 — EJ Jenkins — WR (St. Francis)

No. 33 — Sam Reynolds — WR, Alabaster, Alabama

No. 60 — Jordan Davis — OL, Fairburn, Georgia

DEFENSE

No. 93 — Nicholas Barrett — DL, Goldsboro, North Carolina

No. 11 — Keem Green — DL (Nebraska)No. HERE — Kolbe Fields — LB, New Orleans

No. 90 — T.J. Sanders — DL, Marion

No. 7 — Jordan Strachan — DL (Georgia State)

No. 22 — Tavareon “Bam” Martin-Scott — LB, Fort Wayne, Indiana (Dodge City CC)

No. 0 — Darryl “Debo” Williams — LB (Delaware)

No. 17 — La’Dareyen Craig — DB, Mobile, Alabama

No. 24 — Marcellas Dial — DB, Woodruff (Georgia Military)

No. 27 — Isaiah Norris — DB, Anderson (Georgia Military)

No. 29 — David Spaulding — DB (Georgia Southern)

No. 21 — Carlins Platel — DB (Assumption)

No. 20 — Tyrese Ross — DB (Washington State)