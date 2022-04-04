‘Go Gamecocks!’ USC flag raised above SC State House dome after national championship

In another banner moment for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, the University of South Carolina flag began flying above the State House dome Monday morning after the women’s basketball team became national champions for the second time in five years.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who is also a University of South Carolina alumnus, ordered the Gamecocks flag be raised after the women’s basketball program triumphed over the University of Connecticut.

McMaster shared the news on social media, tweeting a photo of the Gamecocks flag fluttering over the State House dome on the flag pole below the American flag and the state flag of South Carolina.

The University of South Carolina flag is “proudly on display over the State House today in recognition of the @GamecockWBB National Championship victory last night,” the governor said, before signing off with “Go Gamecocks!”

The Gamecocks captured their second national championship in program history and their second under Staley’s leadership Sunday night when they defeated the UConn Huskies 64-49 in the NCAA tournament.

Staley is now the first Black men’s or women’s coach with two Division I titles. The Gamecocks won their last title in 2017, when it defeated Mississippi State.

The University of South Carolina flag flies over the S.C. state House dome Monday, April 4, 2022 after the Gamecocks’ women’s basketball team won their second NCAA championship title.

Raising the flag has become a tradition whenever a South Carolina team wins a national title.

In 2017, on the night of the Gamecocks’ first national championship, McMaster ordered the University of South Carolina flag raised.

The Clemson Tigers have also seen their orange banner flown above the State House dome after their national football championship wins in recent years.

But on Monday, it was all about the garnet and black.

Trey Walker, the governor’s chief of staff, tweeted a photo of a set of escalators that connects the State House garage to the Capitol.

Not only were the escalators “working just fine,” Walker said but they were also lit up with a red light, in another nod that South Carolina is home to national champions.

On Capitol Hill, South Carolina’s delegation was also reveling in the big win.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted his congratulations to both the team and Staley on “on bringing home another National Championship!”

“Focused. Disciplined. What an effort. What a team!” Graham wrote.

“This is what champions are made of!” U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-.S.C., tweeted Monday morning, along with three trophy emojis and a clip of the post-game celebrations that took place in Columbia.

Additional public recognition for the championship squad is expected.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann confirmed his office is organizing a “celebration” for the team, but it’s not yet clear what that celebration will look like or when it will take place.