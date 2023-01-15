Gamecocks signee MiLaysia Fulwiley, top prospect Joyce Edwards star at MLK Bash

Lou Bezjak
·3 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards were the top attractions at Saturday’s girls MLK Bash at Eau Claire High School, and the two five-star prospects delivered for their teams.

Fulwiley, the Keenan senior guard and South Carolina signee, scored 40 points in her team’s 68-56 win over Westwood.

Edwards, the No. 2 prospect in the country for Class of 2024 who played the game before Fulwiley, nearly had a triple double in helping Camden to a 63-27 win over powerhouse North Augusta, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in Class 3A.

Edwards finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds, eight blocks and four steals.

“Both talented players and top players in the country,“ Keenan coach Reggie McLain said. “Both of them played well. I don’t know Joyce’s numbers, but I know MiLaysa played well. Last MLK Bash, she had 54 points so she has good showings here.”

It was the first time the girls MLK Bash was played since 2020. It was canceled because of COVID in 2021 and weather last year. Fulwiley has enjoyed the MLK Bash spotlight. She went for 54 points in the 2020 event as the Raiders defeated Wilson.

Fulwiley had a little extra motivation after a subpar performance in another marquee event when she shot 7-for-29 in the loss to Camden in Chick-fil-A Classic last month.

But Fulwiley came out strong, hitting a few 3s and getting the crowd into it. She hit 7 3-pointers in the game.

“After the Chick-fil-A game, me and my team have been practicing hard. We can’t have a game like that again,” Fulwiley said.

Camden’s win was another big statement as it strives to make it back to the 3A championship game.

The Bulldogs (15-2) won the girls United Holiday Bank Classic in Myrtle Beach and haven’t lost to a team in South Carolina this year.

Camden handed North Augusta, which played without injured star P’eris Smith, its worst defeat since 2013-14 season when it lost 72-8 to Dutch Fork.

Edwards, who went over the 2,500-point mark earlier this week, was the catalyst as she controlled the game on both sides.

“Obviously, North Augusta is a really good team in South Carolina and teams might be intimidated by this, but we just kept doing what have been doing all season,” said Edwards, who has more than 20 Division I offers

This won’t be the last time Fulwiley and Edwards will have a chance to play in a high-profile contest.

Keenan and Camden will take part in the Columbia Showcase at Keenan on Jan. 28.

Camden will play Charlotte Catholic, which features the ninth-ranked prospect in the country in Bianca Thomas.

Kernan will play Morris Catholic, which is ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s latest Top 25 girls basketball poll.

MLK Bash scores

Ridge View 51, Hartsville 38

H: Mitchell 4, Jasmine Frierson 15, Scott 3, Fisher 6, Liles 8, Reyes 2. RV: Lucia Bailey 10, Brooks 1, Drakeford 3, Smith 2, Ervin 3, Parrott 7, Broadus 2, Simone Johnson 13, Anasia Harvey 10

South Florence 47, AC Flora 46

SF: Jaida Cameron 12, Jada Montgomery 11, Jazmyne Lyde 10, Coleman 2, Randolph 2, Krystal Baker 10. ACF: Trinity Delaney 14, Terriana Gray 12, Tamira Delaney 2, McCray 6, Wright-Thompson 8, Mickels 2,

Gray Collegiate 42, Wren 38

W: Riley Stack 15. Raina McGowens 11, Hayes 4, Campbell 4, Willingham 2. GC: Kadence Walker-Lee 13, Tatum 7, Mintz 7, Woodlock 3, Phelps 7, Frye 5.

Lower Richland 50, Military Magnet 38

MM: Bradley 5, Da’Nariyah Williams 11, Kaelin Davis 10, Wilson 7, Mitchell 2, J. Davis 3. LR: Jhnai Sumter 15, Chi’nya Isaac 12, Green 3, Floyd 7, Weston 2, Foster 7, Miller 4.

