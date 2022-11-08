Gamecocks ring in new season with championship celebration

Colonial Life Arena just added a new decoration. And the South Carolina women’s basketball team received new hardware.

Confetti streamed from the rafters of Colonial Life Arena Monday as the team unveiled its 2022 national championship banner. Head coach Dawn Staley and the rest of the Gamecocks also received their championship rings.

USC defeated UConn in the national championship back in April. A ceremony to honor that accomplishment was held Monday night before the team’s season opener against East Tennessee State.

Destanni Henderson, who scored 26 points in the title-clinching game, returned to retrieve her ring with the rest of this year’s team. Henderson was drafted to the WNBA’s Indiana Fever after last season.

LeLe Grissett also came back to get her ring. She was a graduate student for USC last year.

A video played in the arena thanked Gamecock fans for helping the team lead the nation in attendance for the eighth-straight year.

South Carolina begins the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The team will play four road games before returning to Colonial Life Arena later this month.

Gamecocks receiving their jewelry. pic.twitter.com/KZOQrpazZC — Jeremiah Holloway (@jerem11ah) November 8, 2022

LeLe Grissett and Destanni Henderson come back to get their rings: pic.twitter.com/lpmMaQxAvU — Jeremiah Holloway (@jerem11ah) November 8, 2022