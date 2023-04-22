Gamecocks ride Jack Mahoney, homers to series-clinching win over No. 3 Gators

There’s something bordering on wild about watching Jack Mahoney dip and dice his way through Florida’s lineup. It’s not in his hulking 6-foot-3 frame. Nor his fastball that touches up to to 95 miles per hour on occasion. Rather, it’s in the way he swaggily saunters off the mound, spewing fire one extinguished Gator threat at a time.

Friday, it was Mahoney who flung a wild pitch to allow a Florida run and push another runner to third in the middle of the fifth inning. Resetting, he fired toward Gators catcher BT Riopolle, inducing an inning-ending double play and stranding a pair of runners.

Strutting off the bump, Mahoney pointed his right hand skyward. He let out an emphatic “WOOOOO,” his entire torso convulsing with adrenaline. Making his way to the dugout, he looked toward catcher Jonathan French and simply nodded.

It wasn’t always pretty. It certainly wasn’t perfect. But Mahoney found enough groove to pace South Carolina (33-6, 12-4 SEC) to a series-clinching 5-2 win over No. 3 Florida (31-9, 11-6 SEC) in front of a sold-out Founders Park.

On a Gamecocks pitching staff loaded with front-end talent, it’s easy to forget Mahoney’s place. Will Sanders is the certified ace — ebbs and flows this year aside. Noah Hall, who pitched as well as anyone on the staff in 2022, would be a No. 1 on most teams in America.

And then there’s Mahoney.

The Illinois native came into his college career as a legitimate two-way option. Pitching eventually stuck. He’s had flashes as the usual Sunday guy this spring. He went six innings in back-to-back starts against Bethune-Cookman and Georgia. A five-inning outing at Mississippi State, too, had its moments.

Friday night, though, was something altogether different. One week after an up and down start at No. 4 Vanderbilt, Mahoney battled through momentary lapses for one of his more anecdotally impressive outings of the year. The stats were solid: five innings pitched, two earned runs, three walks, three strikeouts. But that resolve — a similar form to what Sanders flashed the previous night — was what carried South Carolina.

Mahoney watched his fifth pitch of the night get blasted onto Williams Street by Florida sligger Nic Calianone. No matter. Mahoney tuned around and forced a groundout and rang up Riopelle to end the threat.

That track followed into the fourth inning, where Mahoney allowed a single and double, leading to runners at second and third with just one out. An acrobatic over-the-shoulder catch by Braylen Wimmer just into the outfield grass behind second base notched the second out. Mahoney followed by forcing Florida outfielder Ty Evans into a groundout to short to end the frame.

Clenching both fists and shouting, “Yeahhhhhh!!” toward the Gamecocks dugout, he exited the diamond.

Once more, Mahoney battled through some self-induced trouble in the fifth, forcing Riopolle into a double play and ending one of the last real Florida threats of the night.

South Carolina’s bullpen, too, backed up Mahoney’s effective start with it’s share of flare.

Third-year righty Eli Jones worked himself into a smidge of trouble in the sixth inning off a pair of singles. But with a mix of speeds and a fastball painting 92 miles per hour, he forced a pop-up and a swinging strikout to end the threat. Like Mahoney, he popped off the mound, beating his chest and yelling toward the Gamecocks dugout.

Where Mahoney’s — and perhaps Jones’ — performance was a smidge surprising, the South Carolina offense carried on it’s hot-hitting 2023 standard against tricky Gators righty Hurston Waldrep.

Less than 24 hours after ending Thursday night’s run-rule win with a double to the centerfield wall, Cole Messina matched Caglianone’s bomb by belting a two-run shot four rows into the upper-deck bleachers in left field.

Ethan Petry followed suit one frame later, smashing a three-run homer into the chairbacks in left field for his 20th homer of the season. Petry, now hitting a torrid .426 on the year, is just seven long balls shy of Tommy White’s freshman home run record with 16 regular season games remaining.

South Carolina enters Saturday’s matinee with a series win in its pocket and a feeling that another series win or two may well have the Gamecocks locked up as one of the nation’s top eight seed come tournament time, guaranteeing Columbia would host a regional and potential super regional.

Mahoney’s effort on the heels of Sanders’ resurgent start on Friday night should also quell doubts about what the USC rotation is sans Noah Hall, who’s continuing to rehab from a back injury that’s sidelined him since the Mississippi State series in late March.

There have been moments to temper expectations this spring. It’s time to throw that out the door. South Carolina looks the part of a real contender and that should scare all of college baseball.

Next South Carolina baseball game:

Who: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Florida

Where: Founders Park — Columbia, SC

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21

TV: SEC Network Plus