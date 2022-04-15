Gamecocks open home SEC series with loss to Ole Miss

Big Gamecock Weekend began in earnest on Thursday night, but it was No. 25 Ole Miss that brought the fireworks to Columbia in a 9-1 win over South Carolina.

The Rebels (21-12, 5-8 SEC) slugged their way past the hometown Gamecocks (16-17, 4-9 SEC) by way of homers from TJ McCants and Reagan Burford in the second and third innings off South Carolina starter Aidan Hunter.

Head coach Mark Kingston rejiggered South Carolina’s pitching staff heading into the weekend, siding with Hunter in the Thursday night role, while Noah Hall will now go in Game 2 with ace Will Sanders to follow on Saturday.

Hunter was effective early despite his pitch count climbing to 51 over the first two frames. He rolled through the first inning, striking out Tim Elko and Kevin Graham after surrendering a walk to No. 2 batter Jacob Gonzalez.

Ole Miss jumped on a mistake pitch by Hunter when McCants belted the delivery just shy of the wrought iron fence in right field for a two-run homer. Hunter, though, still managed to strand a trio of Rebel runners when he forced Elko into a fielder’s choice at third.

Hunter’s night unraveled when Reagan Burford blasted a three-run homer into the South Carolina bullpen in right-center field. He capped his three innings pitched with strikeouts of Hayden Dunhurst and Peyton Chatagnier.

Struggling senior reliever John Gilreath seemingly settled into a rhythm that he’s lacked for the bulk of the season. Gilreath recorded 4.1 innings of relief — the second-longest outing of his USC career — striking out five and allowing just one hit and one unearned run.

Where Hunter’s pitch count quickly climbed, Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia was uncharacteristically stifling for a Rebels pitching staff that entered the weekend ranked ninth in the SEC in opposing batting average and earned run average.

DeLucia’s 7.2 innings pitched marked the the lengthiest outing of his brief time in Oxford and the longest start of any Ole Miss pitcher this year. He finished the evening ringing up four Gamecocks and allowing just six hits in his second start of the season.

Story continues

The Gamecocks’ lone run came when Andrew Eyster hit a hard grounder to the left side with the bases loaded to bring home Matt Hogan on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error by Chatagnier.

That USC dropped Game 1 of its three-game set has become a startling standard over the course of the 2022 season. South Carolina is now 1-4 in the opening game of a series in Southeastern Conference play, the lone win coming at Missouri two weeks ago.

Kingston’s squad has gone on to win series over Vanderbilt and Texas after dropping Game 1. It’ll need to rekindle more of that magic as the Gamecocks’ postseason hopes reach increasingly treacherous territory.

South Carolina baseball schedule

Friday: vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Saturday: vs. Ole Miss, 1 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)