A Gamecocks offer might change things for speedy local receiver

South Carolina continues to show interest in Chapin High School senior receiver Zavier Short.

The Gamecocks have had an eye on him since the spring, and he attended a camp at USC over the summer. South Carolina tight ends coach Erik Kimrey has been handling Short’s recruiting and was at one of Chapin’s games during the fall recruiting period.

Short said he might attend one of the Gamecocks’ final two home games against Auburn or Clemson. He has been committed to Appalachian State since June but told The State that an offer from the Gamecocks would give him something to consider. USC has yet to offer him.

“(Kimrey) has just been telling me to keep doing what I am doing because he thinks some other coaches are starting to realize what he sees,” Short said. “An offer from them would definitely open my eyes and I would heavily consider it just because it’s my hometown school and has always been a dream of mine. But as of now, I am still fully committed to App State. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The Gamecocks have receivers committed for the Class of 2022 in Southlake Carroll (Texas) receiver Landon Samson and Clarendon Hall’s Kyliq Horton. USC has been heavily recruiting Dutch Fork receiver Antonio Williams, who has taken an official visit to the Gamecocks and will visit Ole Miss this weekend.

247Sports ranks Short as a three-star prospect and No. 16 in the state for the Class of 2022. He ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash at a camp at North Carolina State this summer.

Short has been the Eagles’ top receiver the past two seasons. He has 59 catches for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. The 6-foot-2 receiver also has thrown a TD pass, ran for three scores and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

As a junior, Short had 50 catches for 705 yards and nine touchdowns in a COVID-shortened season.

Short is part of a potent offensive team at Chapin that includes running back and N.C. State commit Bennett Galloway and Division I prospects in offensive lineman Chase Sweigert and quarterback Jayden Bradford.

Chapin won its playoff opener against Carolina Forest last week and will travel to Fort Dorchester this week.